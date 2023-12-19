LIVE TV
LIVE updates: 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits northwest China's Gansu

WION Web Team
Beijing, ChinaUpdated: Dec 19, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
main img

Images show damaged properties after an earthquake in Dahejia, Jishishan County in northwest China’s Gansu province on December 19, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

CCTV reported that the earthquake damaged more than 155,000 buildings and sent residents running into the freezing streets for safety.

China earthquake live updates: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Gansu Province, at 23:59 (local time) on Monday. 

According to the state media,  the quake happened just before midnight had caused the deaths of at least 113 and injured more than 530 in impoverished Gansu province, as of Tuesday afternoon. 

19 Dec 2023, 4:00 PM (IST)
Putin offers condolences

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his "deep" condolences to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the aftermath of the earthquake.  

"In Russia, we share the pain of those who lost their loved ones in the disaster and hope for a speedy recovery for all those injured," said Putin in a message addressed to Xi, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

19 Dec 2023, 3:59 PM (IST)
6.2-magnitude earthquake hits northwest China's Gansu

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Gansu Province, at 23:59 Monday, according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 35.7 degrees north latitude and 102.79 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.