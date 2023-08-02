LIVE Ukraine war: Russia asks Erdogan to help export grain to Africa
Grain prices have again become a matter of global concern in the wake of Moscow's decision to scrap a Turkish-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to export food through the Black Sea.
But Russia has reaffirmed its stance on the grain deal and also continued launching strikes on key Ukrainian ports.
Kyiv's infrastructure minister said that Russia damaged almost 40,000 tonnes of grain in an overnight strike near Danube.
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in an English-language post on social media: "The Russians attacked warehouses and grain elevators -- almost 40,000 tonnes of grain were damaged."
Kubrakov added that the grain was destined for Africa, China and Israel.
Putin took part in an awards ceremony in the Kremlin.
He awarded military personnel for their service during the country’s special military operation in Ukraine as well as outstanding Russians in the sphere of science, medicine, education, culture, and industry.
France said that Moscow is deliberately putting global food security at risk after drone strikes damaged infrastructure at a Ukrainian port on the Danube vital for grain exports.
"Russia is once again deliberately putting global food security at risk by destroying essential grain export infrastructure," the French foreign ministry said.
The ministry accused Moscow of "only pursuing its own interest at the expense of the most vulnerable populations" and driving up prices of agricultural products.
Russian President Vladimir Putin asked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday to help Moscow export its grain to African countries vulnerable to food shortages.
"The willingness for cooperation with Turkey and other interested states on this issue was expressed" during a call between the two leaders, a Kremlin statement said.