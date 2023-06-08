LIVE: Ukraine launches long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia
Ukraine on Thursday (June 8) launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against Russia, media reports mentioned citing officials. This comes after Russia claimed that Ukrainian strikes killed two people.
In its Thursday update, Britain's defence ministry said that "heavy fighting continues along multiple sectors of the front" amid a highly complex operational picture unfolding.
It further mentioned that the Russian forces are likely being ordered to "return to the offensive as soon as possible". It mentioned that Chechen units have led an unsuccessful attempt to take the town of Marivka, near Donetsk city.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 8 June 2023.
Russia claimed on the same day that Ukrainian strikes killed two people at an evacuation point for civilians from the Kherson region, which was flooded after a dam in Russian-held territory was destroyed.
The Moscow-installed head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said on Telegram: "Fighters from the Kyiv regime committed a heinous crime. They shelled a civilian evacuation point in Gola Prystan. Two people were killed, including a 33-year-old pregnant woman. Two more people were wounded."
