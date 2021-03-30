Live: To ensure peace in Afghanistan, peace around the country essential, says S Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar at the 9th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe. Photograph: Twitter
Tajikistan is hosting the ninth edition of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HOA-IP) summit in Dushanbe, the country's capital. Foreign ministers and delegates from about 50 countries are expected to attend the two-day summit.
Mar 30, 2021, 03.34 PM
Heart of Asia Summit: Jaishankar says India remained committed to the development of Afghanistan
Mar 30, 2021, 02.43 PM
Mar 30, 2021, 02.37 PM
At Heart of Asia conference, India backs regional peace process on Afghanistan under United Nations umbrella
EAM called for a "genuine ‘double peace’" in Afghanistan which is "peace within Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan" which "requires harmonizing the interests of all, both within and around that country."
Mar 30, 2021, 02.09 PM
We meet at a momentous time, not just for the people of Afghanistan but also for our wider region. The term ‘Heart of Asia’ should not be taken lightly, for what happens in Afghanistan will surely affect the larger region. So, the stakes in our discussions may be high, but its consequences are no less significant. A stable, sovereign and peaceful Afghanistan is truly the basis for peace and progress in our region. Ensuring that it is free of terrorism, violent extremism and drug and criminal syndicates is, therefore, a collective imperative.
Mar 30, 2021, 12.59 PM
Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar's statement at the 9th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe:
1. For a durable peace in Afghanistan, what we need is a genuine ‘double peace’, that is, peace within Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan. It requires harmonizing the interests of all, both within and around that country.
2. If the peace process is to be successful, then it is necessary to ensure that the negotiating parties continue to engage in good faith, with a serious commitment towards reaching a political solution.
3. Today, we are striving for a more inclusive Afghanistan that can overcome decades of conflict. But that will happen only if we stay true to principles that Heart of Asia has long embodied. Collective success may not be easy but the alternative is only collective failure.
Mar 30, 2021, 12.25 PM
#LIVE | The 9th edition of the #HeartOfAsia summit underway in Tajikistan. @AnasMallick @sidhant @HeartofAsia_IP https://t.co/SLR7xkNaxZ— WION (@WIONews) March 30, 2021
Mar 30, 2021, 12.24 PM
"The international community supports the idea that Afghanistan's achievements of the last two decades should be preserved when it comes to the peace efforts," says Afghan foreign minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar at Heart of Asia summit.
Mar 30, 2021, 11.27 AM
Mar 30, 2021, 10.49 AM
Mar 30, 2021, 10.47 AM
Mar 30, 2021, 10.09 AM
#LIVE | The 9th edition of the #HeartOfAsia summit begins in Tajikistan @AnasMallick @sidhant @DrSJaishankar @HeartofAsia_IP https://t.co/EKnN6rztnL— WION (@WIONews) March 30, 2021
Mar 30, 2021, 10.08 AM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to meet Tajikistan President and Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the sidelines of 'Heart of Asia' conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan today.
Mar 30, 2021, 09.28 AM
Dr Jaishankar began his Heart of Asia engagements with a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. The External Affairs Minister said, the warm conversation underlined the convergences. Both leaders also discussed the bilateral cooperation including Chabahar.
Dr Jaishankar also met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on the sidelines of the Conference. The discussions focused on Afghanistan-related developments and on the India-Turkey bilateral relations.
During the visit, the External Affairs Minister will have discussions with his Tajik counterpart covering all aspects of the bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. He is also scheduled to call on President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. He is also expected to meet other Tajik Ministers and dignitaries.
After arriving in Dushanbe yesterday, Dr Jaishankar visited the Dushanbe-Chortut Highway Project site. He lauded the Good work being done by Border Roads Organisation BRO under Indian grant assistance. The 8-lane highway will decongest Dushanbe.
Mar 30, 2021, 09.20 AM
Met FM @MevlutCavusoglu of Turkey on the sidelines of @HeartofAsia_IP. Our discussions focused on Afghanistan-related developments and our bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/iAOvhOG7aC— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 29, 2021
Mar 30, 2021, 09.20 AM
Began my Heart of Asia engagements with a meeting with Iranian FM @JZarif. A warm conversation that underlined our convergences. Also discussed our bilateral cooperation, including Chabahar. pic.twitter.com/Js1LczDGhS— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 29, 2021
Mar 30, 2021, 09.20 AM
Visited the Dushanbe-Chortut Highway Project site. Good work being done by @BROindia under our grant assistance. The 8-lane highway will decongest Dushanbe. pic.twitter.com/Y8vSpBM6pk— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 29, 2021
Mar 30, 2021, 09.18 AM
As key stakeholders on the situation in Afghanistan gather in Tajikistan this week, focus will be on the country once ruled by Taliban. Heart of Asia summit is taking place in Tajikistan. This is a conference to promote peace in Afghanistan.
Mar 30, 2021, 09.15 AM
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said no meeting has been 'finalised or requested' so far with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 'Heart of Asia' conference on Tuesday at Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, according to a media report on Monday.