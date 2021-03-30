Live: To ensure peace in Afghanistan, peace around the country essential, says S Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar's statement at the 9th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe:

1. For a durable peace in Afghanistan, what we need is a genuine ‘double peace’, that is, peace within Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan. It requires harmonizing the interests of all, both within and around that country.

2. If the peace process is to be successful, then it is necessary to ensure that the negotiating parties continue to engage in good faith, with a serious commitment towards reaching a political solution.

3. Today, we are striving for a more inclusive Afghanistan that can overcome decades of conflict. But that will happen only if we stay true to principles that Heart of Asia has long embodied. Collective success may not be easy but the alternative is only collective failure.