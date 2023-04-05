ugc_banner
LIVE | Taiwan prez Tsai Ing-wen prepares to meet US House speaker in Los Angeles

WION Web Team
Los AngelesUpdated: Apr 05, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

Tsai Ing-wen arrives in Los Angeles ahead of her proposed meet with US House speaker Photograph:(AFP)

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is on the final sojourn to home after visiting two Central American diplomatic partner countries. After having made an earlier pitstop in New York, Tsai landed in Los Angeles Tuesday evening after completing her trip to Belize. She is expected to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy later in the day. The last time she met a US House speaker was eight months ago when Nancy Pelosi visited the island nation. 

05 Apr 2023, 7:18 PM (IST)
China deploys aircraft carrier group off Taiwan coast ahead of Tsai's meeting with US House speaker

The Taiwanese defence ministry on Wednesday informed that a Chinese aircraft carrier had been deployed in the waters off the island's southeast coast. 

05 Apr 2023, 7:05 PM (IST)
Taiwanese citizens welcome Tsai

President Tsai was greeted by a cheerful group of Taiwanese citizens at the Los Angeles Airport. 

05 Apr 2023, 6:44 PM (IST)
Tsai Ing-wen arrives in Los Angeles

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening ahead of her proposed meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.  