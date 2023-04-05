LIVE | Taiwan prez Tsai Ing-wen prepares to meet US House speaker in Los Angeles
Story highlights
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is on the final sojourn to home after visiting two Central American diplomatic partner countries. After having made an earlier pitstop in New York, Tsai landed in Los Angeles Tuesday evening after completing her trip to Belize. She is expected to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy later in the day. The last time she met a US House speaker was eight months ago when Nancy Pelosi visited the island nation.
The Taiwanese defence ministry on Wednesday informed that a Chinese aircraft carrier had been deployed in the waters off the island's southeast coast.
President Tsai was greeted by a cheerful group of Taiwanese citizens at the Los Angeles Airport.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen @iingwen arrives in Los Angeles.— YSL (@Fysliu) April 5, 2023
And is warmly welcomed by overseas Taiwanese🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/BJoiEVKixG
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening ahead of her proposed meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.