Top news stories | Fate of Biden's student debt relief plan to be decided soon

The United States has officially asked Mexico to extradite Ovidio Guzman, son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, for smuggling narcotics into the US. Since December 2021, the US State Department has offered an award of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest.
The justices of the US Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments to decide the fate of President Joe Biden's plan to cancel $430 billion in student debt for about 40 million borrowers.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Monday (February 27), opened a key political conference addressing agriculture where he urged the officials to devise a “fundamental transformation” for production in the sector, said the state media reports. The conference suggests that the country’s food shortage is worsening.
Czech Republic's Foreign Minister, Jan Lipavský, who is on an India visit on Tuesday, met representatives of the Dalai Lama and Tibetan government in exile. The visiting Foreign Minister met Norzin Dolma, Kalon (Minister) for the Department of Information and International Relations in the Tibetan government in exile, Lobsang Shastri, Representative at the Bureau of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in New Delhi & and Bureau Secretary Dhundup Gyalpo.
Scientists have found that Moon is slowly drifting away from Earth at a rate of 3.8 cm per year. Experts at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) made the discovery thanks to Apollo-mission era reflective panels that were installed on the Moon in 1969. It allowed them to measure the distance between the panels and the Earth, according to reports.
The dramatic collapse of Afghanistan's armed forces in 2021 which allowed a Taliban takeover of Kabul's corridors of power, was made possible by ethnic divisions in the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the lack of US airstrikes targeting Taliban leadership after 2019, the latest report by Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) revealed on February 28.
Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's ruling party candidate was ahead in the vote count after presidential poll on Saturday, a tally by Reuters of provisional results in 20 of 36 states showed on Monday, but opposition parties walked out of the counting process citing concerns of fraud.
The situation in Ukraine's city of Bakhmut, as per the Ukrainian forces, is 'extremely tense'. On Tuesday, the Russian troops, as per Reuters, pressed forward with their week long drive to encircle and capture the eastern Ukrainian city.
"Over the past day, our soldiers repelled more than 60 enemy attacks," the military said early on Tuesday, including on the villages of Yadhidne and Berkhivka just north of Bakhmut.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance in the "long-term", but stressed that the immediate issue is it remaining an independent nation in the face of Russia's invasion.
"NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance, but at the same time that is a long-term perspective," Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Finland's capital Helsinki.