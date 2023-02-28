Top news stories | Fate of Biden's student debt relief plan to be decided soon

The situation in Ukraine's city of Bakhmut, as per the Ukrainian forces, is 'extremely tense'. On Tuesday, the Russian troops, as per Reuters, pressed forward with their week long drive to encircle and capture the eastern Ukrainian city.

"Over the past day, our soldiers repelled more than 60 enemy attacks," the military said early on Tuesday, including on the villages of Yadhidne and Berkhivka just north of Bakhmut.