Russia-Ukraine war: Most G20 finance chiefs condemn Russia for Ukraine war
Russia has halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, the chief executive of Polish refiner PKN Orlen said on Saturday, adding that the company would tap alternative sources to plug the gap.
"We're effectively securing supplies. Russia has halted supplies to Poland, for which we are prepared. Only 10% of crude oil has been coming from Russia and we will replace it with oil from other sources," PKN Orlen Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek wrote on Twitter.
Finance chiefs of the world's largest economies strongly condemned Moscow for its war on Ukraine, with only China and Russia itself declining to sign a joint statement.
According to police figures about 2500 demonstrators marched in in support of Ukraine in Brussels on Saturday.
The protest was organised by Promote Ukraine, a non-profit organisation, to mark Friday's first anniversary of the Russian invasion.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko supervised Ukrainian military drills on a training ground near the capital. Klitschko said in a media statement that his administration would make sure funds from the city budget would continue to help finance the military.
"February 24th, a year later. I've never thought a year ago that I'm gonna drive this 'cat'. A year of war in Ukraine. A year of suffering. And a year of getting our willpower stronger than ever. As strong as this tank. Thank you, Germany. Thank you the free world, for all that you do for us, Ukrainians. Glory to Ukraine, glory to the heroes," Klitschko said.
Dozens of Taiwanese and Ukrainians living in Taiwan rallied on Saturday to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Protesters gathered in Liberty Square in Taipei to rally for an end to the war.
Demonstrators waved Ukrainian flags and sang the Ukrainian anthem. Similar solidarity rallies were held around the world marking the anniversary.
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev denied missile shortage and said that the country's factories are working round the clock to meet an exponential increase in defence orders.
He mocked the idea that Moscow's forces in Ukraine were running out of missiles.
Medvedev said in an article published on Saturday in monthly magazine National Defence: "It was funny to hear the Kyiv fantasists reasoning that 'missiles ran out' in Russia or 'production stopped'. The reality convinced them of the opposite - they still cannot get over the shock".
He added, "We are not just expanding production, but also introducing the latest technologies, perfecting them literally 'on the march'."