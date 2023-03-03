Live Russia-Ukraine war | Ukraine's Bakhmut 'practically surrounded', claims Wagner chief

The top diplomats of the US, Japan, Australia and India met for a discussion in New Delhi on Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar took part in the dialogue.

Blinken commented that while the U.S. is focused on the war in Ukraine, it is still paying attention to other parts of the world, including the Indo-Pacific.

Blinken also said countries worldwide are all paying attention and understand the importance of supporting Ukraine.

"If we allow with impunity Russia to do what it's doing in Ukraine, then that's a message to would be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too," he said.

