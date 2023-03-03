Live Russia-Ukraine war | Ukraine's Bakhmut 'practically surrounded', claims Wagner chief
The battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut rages on, as Russian forces are said to have been intensifying attacks in Donetsk province for months now. Stay tuned for more updates.
Russian paramilitary group Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that his fighters had "practically encircled" Bakhmut, an eastern city in Ukraine which Russia has been trying to seize for months. "The Wagner paramilitary group units have practically surrounded Bakhmut, only one road remains" to leave the city, he said, asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to abandon the eastern city.
The top diplomats of the US, Japan, Australia and India met for a discussion in New Delhi on Friday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar took part in the dialogue.
Blinken commented that while the U.S. is focused on the war in Ukraine, it is still paying attention to other parts of the world, including the Indo-Pacific.
Blinken also said countries worldwide are all paying attention and understand the importance of supporting Ukraine.
"If we allow with impunity Russia to do what it's doing in Ukraine, then that's a message to would be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too," he said.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military, on Friday (March 3), said that in the past 24 hours their forces have repelled more than 85 attacks on the Bakhmut front line. He added, "The enemy continues to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law. There are wounded civilians, high-rise apartment buildings and private houses are damaged".
This comes as Kyiv has repeatedly accused Moscow of targeting civilians which Russia continues to deny. According to the Ukrainian official, civilians were targeted with air and missile strikes in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts, reported Reuters.
More than 45 settlements came under Russian fire in the past 24 hours, said the General Staff. He also reportedly said that Russian mercenaries were stealing cars in the occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast region from residents who do now have a Russian passports.
In an interview with Ukrainian NV Radio, Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander in the National Guard of Ukraine said, "Fighting is going on in Bakhmut round the clock...The situation is critical," reported Reuters.
He added, "They take no account of their losses in trying to take the city by assault. The task of our forces in Bakhmut is to inflict as many losses on the enemy as possible. Every metre of Ukrainian land costs hundreds of lives to the enemy."
The military official also called for more ammunition and said, "There are many more Russians here than we have ammunition to destroy them. The number of enemy soldiers is not what matters. What matters is technology."
The United States is set to announce more military package to war-hit Ukraine on Friday, with Reuters news agency reporting it to be roughly worth $400 million, mainly ammunition.
The military deal contains more Guided Multiple Launch Rockets (GMLRS) for HIMARS launchers, ammunition for the Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and armoured vehicle-launched bridges.
In a video posted on Youtube, late Thursday, Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said that the Ukrainian forces have managed to repel more than 170 attacks in the five principal sectors of the front line, in the past 24 hours. He also went on to say that Russians are seemingly trying to encircle Bakhmut from the north, east and south.
While referring to the western approaches to the city, Zhdanov said, "this is probably the only part of the Bakhmut sector where our forces, rather than the Russian occupiers, have the initiative."