Live | Russia-Ukraine crisis: Britain imposes sanctions on several Russian banks

1: In a strangely worded proclamation issued on Monday, Russian President Putin formally recognised Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine as separate entities and dispatched soldiers to the separatist regions to perform peacekeeping functions.



2: The directive was met with widespread outrage, with politicians calling it "blatant" and "unacceptable" breach of international law.



3: Following months of simmering tensions over Russia's military deployment on Ukraine's borders, the evolving scenario has heightened worries about a major conflict in Europe.



4: Western countries have responded by imposing sanctions on Russia.



