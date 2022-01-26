Live | Russia doesn't want war but will defend its interests: Foreign Minister Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Photograph: AFP
NATO allies, fearful of a potential ground invasion by Russia, have stepped up support for Kyiv by sending additional troops and military equipment to Ukraine.The alliance says its move is in response to Russia’s continued military buildup along the Ukraine border.
Jan 28, 2022, 04:40 PM
Also read | US President Biden warns Russia may invade Ukraine next month
The West has repeatedly claimed that Russia has amassed thousands of troops along the Ukraine border in recent weeks and warned of a potential invasion.
Jan 28, 2022, 04:37 PM
Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister: "If it depends on Russia, there will be no war. We do not want wars. But neither will we allow for our interests to be blatantly violated, for our interests to be ignored."
(FILE PHOTO: Russian service members hold drills in the Rostov region.)
Jan 27, 2022, 10:03 PM
Jan 27, 2022, 09:59 PM
Watch | Impact of possible sanctions on Moscow
Jan 27, 2022, 09:50 PM
Kiev's Forces Shelled Village in LPR, One Serviceman Killed: Luhansk
After 10 days of silence, Ukrainian security forces fired at the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), killing a member of the people's militia, LPR military spokesman Alexander Mazeikin told reporters on Thursday.
"Today, Kiev militants from the positions of the 30th brigade [of the Ukrainian Armed Forces] in the area of the settlement of Troits'ke opened fire from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns in the direction of the village of Veselohorivka," the spokesman said.
He added that a serviceman of the People's Militia of the LPR was killed as a result of the shelling.
The LPR people's militia returned fire at the positions of Ukrainian security forces after the death of the serviceman, Mazeikin added.
Jan 27, 2022, 08:35 PM
Watch | War clouds over Ukraine: Explained in one minute
Jan 27, 2022, 08:32 PM
Pictures: What are NATO's next steps if Russia invades Ukraine?
NATO allies are putting forces on standby and sending reinforcements to eastern Europe in response to Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders.
Here are some of the dilemmas about NATO's next steps.
Jan 27, 2022, 08:13 PM
"In the current situation, I would not overestimate the significance of this anniversary. It is unlikely to have any influence on the political consciousness of our leaders... We could only dream of such an agreement," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.
Kremlin skeptical US, Russia can repeat 1992 declaration on end of cold war
Russia and the United States are not in a position to start their relationship over like they did three decades ago, almost to date, when they signed a joint declaration to end the Cold War, the Russian presidential spokesperson said Thursday.
Then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin traveled to the United States for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1992 to meet with his US counterpart, George H.W. Bush, at Camp David on February 1 where they issued a joint declaration proclaiming that Russia and the US "do not regard each other as potential adversaries."
Jan 27, 2022, 07:31 PM
Russia expects Normandy four meeting to settle situation in Ukraine: Foreign ministry
Russia expects a meeting of Normandy Four political advisers in Berlin to find solutions to the conflict resolution in Ukraine, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's Information and Press Department Alexey Zaytsev, said on Thursday.
"We hope that during the next meeting scheduled in Berlin in two weeks, we will be able to find solutions to the problems that have accumulated over seven years. And the status of Donbas issue will break the ice," Zaytsev told reporters.
Jan 27, 2022, 07:30 PM
NATO intention to send additional forces complicates situation: Russian Foreign Ministry
NATO intention to send additional forces to the Eastern flank creates a negative atmosphere in negotiations on security guarantees, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's Information and Press Department, Alexey Zaytsev, said on Thursday.
"Such statements by the NATO secretary general create a negative atmosphere in negotiations on security guarantees. It confirms that it has become a common alliance's practice to strengthen the negotiating position with military capabilities," Zaytsev told reporters.
Jan 27, 2022, 09:06 AM
Jan 26, 2022, 08:12 PM
'Every indication' Putin plans force by mid-February: US
The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains poised to use force against Ukraine by mid-February despite a pressure campaign to stop him, a top diplomat said Wednesday.
"I have no idea whether he's made the ultimate decision, but we certainly see every indication that he is going to use military force sometime perhaps (between) now and the middle of February," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told a forum.
Jan 26, 2022, 08:00 PM
Putin addresses Italian firms despite Ukraine tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin spent more than two hours Wednesday in a virtual meeting with top Italian executives, despite Rome's opposition due to escalating tensions over Ukraine.
The event organised by the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce included energy giant Enel, insurer Generali and tyre manufacturer Pirelli. Energy firm Eni told AFP it had decided Tuesday to withdraw.
According to Russian news agencies, Putin hailed Italy as one of Moscow's "main economic partners" -- and amid worries over soaring gas prices, said Russia was a "reliable supplier".
The meeting had been planned in November by the chamber of commerce, which seeks to boost business and investment ties between the eurozone's third-largest economy and Russia.
Jan 26, 2022, 05:59 PM
Lavrov on new possible sanctions: Russia ready for any development of situation
Russia is ready for any developments of the situation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday when commenting on the threat of new Western sanctions over Ukraine.
"We are ready for any development of the situation. We did not attack anyone, they always attacked us, and those who did it always got what they deserved," Lavrov told lawmakers.
Jan 26, 2022, 05:09 PM
Russia warns against 'destructive' sanctions on Putin
Russia hit back Wednesday at US threats of direct sanctions against President Vladimir Putin, saying moves against the Russian leader would be ineffective and hurt efforts to lower tensions over Ukraine.
Officials from France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine were set for talks in Paris on Wednesday in the latest bid to ease a crisis sparked by fears that Moscow is preparing an invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.
The West has warned Russia of severe consequences if it does invade, and on Tuesday, Washington said there could be sanctions personally targeting Putin.
Reacting to the news, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the threats as worthless because senior Russian officials are barred from holding assets abroad.
But such a move, he said, would do serious damage to diplomatic efforts to ease ratcheting tensions over Ukraine.
Jan 26, 2022, 04:31 PM
US negotiating with global suppliers to secure gas for Europe if Russia invades Ukraine: Report
Even as tensions are brewing between US and Russia over the Ukraine crisis, it is being reported that President Joe Biden is in talks with natural gas suppliers around the globe should Russia cut off energy supplies to Europe as a consequence of the conflict.
US officials on Tuesday said that they had been negotiating with global suppliers for additional volumes of non-Russian fuel.
Jan 26, 2022, 04:27 PM
Jan 26, 2022, 04:27 PM
Russia sends more fighter planes for drills in Belarus
In what can add to the already high tensions in Europe, Russia has sent additional fighter jets for military drills. Russian Ministry of Defence released a video on Wednesday (January 26). Russia's Su-35 fighter jets have relocated to Belarusian airfields. This manoeuvre has come as Ukraine crisis shows no signs of dying down.
The Interfax news agency said on Friday, that Russia has send two battalions of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Belarus.
Jan 26, 2022, 04:25 PM
Russia holds military drills before four-way Ukraine talks in Paris
Russia has held military drills and deployed more forces and fighter jets to Belarus for exercises next month as officials prepared to sit down for four-way talks in Paris on the conflict in east Ukraine.
Russian artillery forces in the southern Rostov region that borders Ukraine were set to practice firing later on Wednesday as part of a combat readiness inspection of the Southern Military District, the Defence Ministry said.
In the far north, Russian warships entered the Barents Sea to practice protecting a major shipping lane in the Arctic, the Northern Fleet said. Moscow announced sweeping naval exercises last week.
Interfax news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying it deployed a paratrooper unit to Belarus on Wednesday, a day after moving in artillery forces and marines ahead of joint exercises next month.
Jan 26, 2022, 04:22 PM
Gravitas: Ukraine crisis: Will Russia go to war?
Jan 26, 2022, 04:21 PM
Jan 26, 2022, 04:20 PM
Jan 26, 2022, 04:17 PM
Russian and UK defence ministers to meet over Ukraine
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has accepted an invitation to meet his British counterpart Ben Wallace to discuss the crisis on the Russia-Ukraine border, a senior UK defence source said Saturday.
"The Defence Secretary is glad that Russia has accepted the invitation to talk with his counterpart," the source said.
"Given the last defence bilateral between our two countries took place in London in 2013, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has offered to meet in Moscow instead," added the source.
"The Secretary of State has been clear that he will explore all avenues to achieve stability and a resolution to the Ukraine crisis."