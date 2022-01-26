Live | Russia doesn't want war but will defend its interests: Foreign Minister Lavrov

Kiev's Forces Shelled Village in LPR, One Serviceman Killed: Luhansk



After 10 days of silence, Ukrainian security forces fired at the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), killing a member of the people's militia, LPR military spokesman Alexander Mazeikin told reporters on Thursday.

"Today, Kiev militants from the positions of the 30th brigade [of the Ukrainian Armed Forces] in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Troits'ke opened fire from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns in the direction of the village of Veselohorivka," the spokesman said.

He added that a serviceman of the People's Militia of the LPR was killed as a result of the shelling.

The LPR people's militia returned fire at the positions of Ukrainian security forces after the death of the serviceman, Mazeikin added.