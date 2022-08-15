LIVE One year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters stand guard after a gathering attended by Afghanistan's Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund and Minister for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Sheikh Mohammad Khalid at the former presidential palace in Kabul on August 13, 2022. Photograph: AFP
Taliban marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan on Monday. Its fighters chanted victory slogans next to the US embassy in Kabul even as several protests were held in the run up to the anniversary. The turbulent year saw women's rights crushed and a humanitarian crisis worsen.
Hardline Islamists captured Kabul exactly a year ago after a nationwide lightning offensive against government forces. This happened amidst US-led troops leaving the country after two decades.
Even as foreign troops left the country, thousands of people could be seen at the Kabul airport hoping to be evacuated on any flight out of Afghanistan. There were terrifying scenes of people climbing atop aircraft, with some even clinging to a departing US military cargo plane.
Follow this live blog for reactions from around the world.
Aug 15, 2022, 01:33 PM (IST)
Taliban are the same. Afghanistan has changed.— Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) August 15, 2022
Long live the brave women of Afghanistan.#FreeAfghanistan
pic.twitter.com/2vOoiQr0RD
Aug 15, 2022, 01:30 PM (IST)
The Taliban fired shots in the air to disperse a protest held by Afghan women's rights activists in Kabul on Saturday. The women were marching on the streets of Kabul chanting "work, and freedom." Activist Zholia Parsi said some of the women were detained by the Taliban.
"This protest was against the Taliban's one year in power because they don't have any agenda for governing, girls' schools are still closed, women are being fired from their jobs for no reason, poverty is increasing, so for all good reasons we were protesting," she said.
Aug 15, 2022, 01:25 PM (IST)
The people of Swat came out in large numbers on August 12 to protest against the Taliban rule.
The people of Swat came out in large numbers today to protest against Taliban and terrorism. The people of Pakhtunkhwa have rejected Project Taliban. Taliban cannot be imposed on us in our areas. The state needs to understand that we will resist. #SwatRejectsStateTerrorism pic.twitter.com/HSQGPkCb4j— Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) August 12, 2022
Aug 15, 2022, 01:20 PM (IST)
The Taliban marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan with a national holiday on Monday.