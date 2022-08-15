LIVE One year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters stand guard after a gathering attended by Afghanistan's Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund and Minister for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Sheikh Mohammad Khalid at the former presidential palace in Kabul on August 13, 2022. Photograph: AFP

highlights

Taliban marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan on Monday. Its fighters chanted victory slogans next to the US embassy in Kabul even as several protests were held in the run up to the anniversary. The turbulent year saw women's rights crushed and a humanitarian crisis worsen.

Hardline Islamists captured Kabul exactly a year ago after a nationwide lightning offensive against government forces. This happened amidst US-led troops leaving the country after two decades.

Even as foreign troops left the country, thousands of people could be seen at the Kabul airport hoping to be evacuated on any flight out of Afghanistan. There were terrifying scenes of people climbing atop aircraft, with some even clinging to a departing US military cargo plane.

Follow this live blog for reactions from around the world.