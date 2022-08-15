Live Now

LIVE One year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan

WION Web Team New Delhi Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 01:44 PM(IST)

Taliban fighters stand guard after a gathering attended by Afghanistan's Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund and Minister for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Sheikh Mohammad Khalid at the former presidential palace in Kabul on August 13, 2022. Photograph: AFP

highlights

Taliban marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan on Monday. Its fighters chanted victory slogans next to the US embassy in Kabul even as several protests were held in the run up to the anniversary. The turbulent year saw women's rights crushed and a humanitarian crisis worsen.

Hardline Islamists captured Kabul exactly a year ago after a nationwide lightning offensive against government forces. This happened amidst US-led troops leaving the country after two decades.

Even as foreign troops left the country, thousands of people could be seen at the Kabul airport hoping to be evacuated on any flight out of Afghanistan. There were terrifying scenes of people climbing atop aircraft, with some even clinging to a departing US military cargo plane. 

Follow this live blog for reactions from around the world.

Aug 15, 2022, 01:33 PM (IST)

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai's father praised the women for standing up
Aug 15, 2022, 01:30 PM (IST)

Woman protesters beaten at rally

The Taliban fired shots in the air to disperse a protest held by Afghan women's rights activists in Kabul on Saturday. The women were marching on the streets of Kabul chanting "work, and freedom." Activist Zholia Parsi said some of the women were detained by the Taliban.

"This protest was against the Taliban's one year in power because they don't have any agenda for governing, girls' schools are still closed, women are being fired from their jobs for no reason, poverty is increasing, so for all good reasons we were protesting," she said.

Read more...

Aug 15, 2022, 01:25 PM (IST)

People of Pakhtunkhwa protest against Taliban rule

The people of Swat came out in large numbers on August 12 to protest against the Taliban rule.

Aug 15, 2022, 01:20 PM (IST)

Taliban declare holiday

The Taliban marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan with a national holiday on Monday.



