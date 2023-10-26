As it happened: Maine shootings kill at least 18, police name 'armed and dangerous' person of interest
Maine shootings have claimed the lives of at least 22 people and left many more injured. Hundreds of police searched the city of Lewiston and surrounding areas of Maine state for the 'person of interest'. The Lewiston Police Department on Facebook identified a person of interest in the mass shooting at a bar and bowling alley on Wednesday (Oct 25) as Robert Card (40).
At least 18 people were killed in Maine shootings, New York Times reported while citing the officials.
Residents of Lewiston and nearby towns were told to shelter in place for safety.
Governor Janet Mills said that the weight of her administration is behind law enforcement efforts "to capture the person of interest."
She said: "My administration is coordinating closely with local, regional, and federal officials to respond to this shooting."
"I have spoken with President Joe Biden twice and also spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris as well as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas."
United States President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered flags to be lowered to half-mast at the White House and all government buildings after a gunman in the US state of Maine killed at least 16 people.
Biden said in an official proclamation that the move was "mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence" in the small town of Lewiston, the deadliest mass shooting this year in America.
“The shootings occurred less than 50 miles from where I live. I went to high school in Lisbon. It’s the rapid-fire killing machines, people. This is madness in the name of freedom. Stop electing apologists for murder,” he posted on X.
“This does not happen in other countries,” he added.
THIS DOES NOT HAPPEN IN OTHER COUNTRIES.
"Our stores are following all shelter in place advisories and guidance from law enforcement. This is an evolving situation and we will provide updates as soon as possible. The health and safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our associates and community members as we collectively cope with this heartbreaking tragedy," the chain said in a Facebook announcement.
We are expanding the shelter in place advisory and school closings to include the town of Bowdoin. Please stay inside your homes while more than 100 investigators, both local and federal work to locate Robert Card who is a person of interest in the Lewiston shootings.
An eye witness told ABC News, “it felt like it lasted a lifetime … I just remember people sobbing and crying, and the people around me were not screaming, but, like whimpering, and my mom and I were just trying to keep everybody quiet.”
She further added that her father, a retired police officer, “just went into action in that moment, and just kind of corralled us all, and made sure we are all safe. He put protection in front of us, like tables and a big bench, that the kids were hiding behind.”
A hospital in Maine was on standby after the mass shooting, ABC reported. Law enforcement could be seen patrolling the entrance to Lewiston's Central Maine Medical Center, which issued a statement saying it was "reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event" and coordinating with hospitals in the area to take patients.
In a report, CNN said that at least 50 people were wounded in the incidents, citing multiple law enforcement sources. The report then said that it was unclear how many of the injuries were the result of gunfire.
There were also reports of shots being fired at a third site, a Walmart distribution centre, but the initial reports were accurate.
In the US, gun violence is alarmingly common. There are more guns than people in the nation and several attempts have been made to clamp down on their spread, but more needs to be done.
The US has recorded over 500 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a non-governmental organisation that defines a mass shooting as four or more people wounded or killed.
Wednesday's attack was the deadliest mass shooting in 2023 so far, according to the GVA's data.
The Lewiston Police Department on Facebook identified a "person of interest" in the mass shooting at a bar and bowling alley as Robert Card. The bowling alley is about 6.5km north of the bar, and the distribution centre is about 2.5km south of the bar.
Maine Congressman Jared Golden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter that "like all Mainers, I'm horrified by the events in Lewison tonight. This is my hometown."
"Right now, all of us are looking to local law enforcement as they gain control of the situation and gather information. Our hearts break for those who are affected," he said.
Local schools have announced they will cancel classes on Thursday.
Lewiston Public Schools said in a post: "There remains a lot of unknowns at this time. Information moves quickly but not always accurately. Please continue to shelter in place or get to safety. We will continue to update you with information and next steps as appropriate."
"Stay close to your loved ones. Embrace them. Our prayers go out to those who lost someone tonight. Our prayers go out to all those working to stop further loss of life," it added.
During the press conference, Mike Sauschuck, the state commissioner for the Department of Public Safety, said that the vehicle of interest was located in Lisbon, Maine. It is about eight miles southeast of the city of Lewiston.
Lisbon offices will be closed on Thursday as the manhunt continues.
"Law enforcement in Androscoggin County are investigating two active shooter events. All town offices will be closed on October 26th. Please prioritize safety and continue to shelter in place," the town website said.
The Lewiston Police Department released these photos of a suspect as a manhunt is underway in Maine.
The department is asking the public for help identifying a shooter they say gunned down at least 16 people in a mass shooting.
From the Lewiston Maine Police Department:
"Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening.
CARD should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact…
The FBI office in Boston said it's ready to assist the officials in the aftermath of mass shootings.
"The FBI Boston Division continues to coordinate with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in Maine and we stand ready to assist with any available resources they need, including evidence response, investigative and tactical support, as well as victim assistance," the FBI in Boston said in a statement.
"We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately," the statement added. "As this situation is still very fluid, we have no further comment at this time and will refer you to the Maine State Police."
White House said that US President Joe Biden has been briefed on what is known so far about the mass shooting. It said that he will continue to receive updates.
Police have released the name of an "armed and dangerous" person of interest in the deadly Maine shootings that have claimed the lives of at least 22 people and left many more injured.
Police in the city of Lewiston said they are trying to locate Robert Card, 40, "as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening". He added that he "should be considered armed and dangerous".