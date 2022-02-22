Live: Kremlin taking steps to revive the Soviet Union, Ukrainian defense minister says

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to enter two pro-Russian rebel-held areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine escalating tensions in the region.

The Russian president moved to recognise the independence of the two regions amid criticism by European leaders. The Biden administration moved swiftly to impose sanctions on the two Russia-backed regions and said more sanctions would follow. US officials added that they would continue to follow diplomacy 'until the tanks roll'.

Putin said his troops in Ukraine would be "peacekeepers", a move which was dismissed by the Biden administration. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky hit out against Putin while declaring that he will seek greater support from the West.

