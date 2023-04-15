Live updates | Japanese PM Fumio Kishida escapes unhurt, attacker apprehended
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday morning escaped unhurt after an unnamed man hurled a smoke bomb on the scene where he was campaigning. The incident in Wakayama came less than a year after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, which traumatised the country and forced a security shake-up for public officials. Kishida was in the western city to deliver remarks in support of a ruling party candidate and had just finished sampling fish at a port when a disturbance rippled through the crowd gathered to hear him speak.
The Japanese leader later resumed the campaigning, local media reported. "There was a loud blast sound at the previous speech venue. Police are investigating details, but I'd like to apologise for worrying many people and causing them trouble," national broadcaster NHK quoted Kishida as saying at a stop in western Japan's Wakayama.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters at the prime minister's office, "Elections are a bedrock of democracy. It is extremely unforgivable that such violence took place (at such a time)", reports Japan Today news outlet.
Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesman, said the police are probing the suspect's motive and called for the National Police Agency to ensure the protection of VIPs.
Hiroshi Moriyama, a member of Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party, slammed Saturday's blast saying that it was an "unforgivable atrocity."
"That something like this happened in the middle of an election campaign that constitutes the foundation of democracy is regrettable. It's an unforgivable atrocity," Moriyama was quoted as saying.
Even as the officials probe the matter, the incident brought back memories of the assassination of the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot in July last year.
Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot while giving a campaign speech to a small crowd near a railway station in the city of Nara.
The attack, which took place in broad daylight and involved what appeared to be a homemade weapon, shocked a nation that is rarely associated with political and gun violence.
Shortly after being evacuated, Japanese PM Kishida in a tweet mentioned that he will resume his election rally.
We are now holding elections, the most important part of democracy for our country. I have to ask each and every one of you, who are the main players in this country, to clearly show your thoughts. With that thought in mind, I continue to stand on the stage of street speeches. I am determined to carry this important election through to the end, working together with the people," he said in Japanese.
いま私たちは、私たちの国にとって民主主義にとって最も大切である選挙を行っています。この国の主役である皆さん1人1人の思いをしっかり示して頂かなければなりません。— 岸田文雄 (@kishida230) April 15, 2023
その思いで私は街頭演説の場に立ち続けます。
この大切な選挙を、ぜひ国民の皆さんと力を合わせて、最後までやり通す覚悟です。 pic.twitter.com/ALbamNBZfQ
Witnesess Japan's NHK news outlet spoke to said that the they spotted a man throwing a "flying object" from behind. Later, a loud explosion was head, and caused a ruckus at the scene. Scores of people, including kids, who were present for the Kishida's speech ran for cover.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, loud explosion was heard accompanied by white smoke at Saikazaki Port in Wakayama City. Kishida had sampled some fish and was about to speak in support of a candidate in the April 23 Lower House by-election when the blast occurred.
The Japanese authorities have nabbed a man believed to be a suspect who threw a pipe-like object near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his outdoor speech on Saturday.
The suspect's identity has not been revealed so far. Footage captured by Japan’s NHK news outlet showed the man being held down by multiple uniformed and plainclothed police officers before being dragged to the side.
NHK news quoting sources said that he is not injured. "Law enforcement officers shielded the prime minister with their bodies and evacuated him to a safe location." It further said that no one was injured
A clip of chaos ensuing Wakayama's Saikazaki fishing port was shared widely on social media after Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida was evacuated in the middle of his rally on Saturday.
The video shows reporters and people at the scene rushing to seek shelter. It also features an unidentified man being held by people who appear to be police officers.
岸田さんの演説でまさか目の前で… pic.twitter.com/RcXWnYbuzB— ゆき (@yukiko_070) April 15, 2023
