LIVE Israel-Hamas war: Biden says Israel 'starting to lose support' over Gaza bombing

The United Nations said on Tuesday its satellite analysis agency UNOSAT had determined that 18 percent of Gaza's infrastructure had been destroyed since the start of the war. The estimate is based on an image taken on November 26, the agency said, a 49-percent increase in the total number of structures affected since a previous assessment on November 7.

It said, "As of 26 November 2023, UNOSAT has identified 10,049 destroyed structures, 8,243 severely damaged structures, and 19,087 moderately damaged structures, totalling 37,379 structures affected. This corresponds to around 18% of the total structures in the Gaza Strip."

"These findings underscore the urgent need for immediate ceasefire and support to address the growing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," UNOSAT said.

"The impact on civilian infrastructures is evident, with thousands of homes and essential facilities being damaged."