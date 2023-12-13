LIVE Israel-Hamas war: Biden says Israel 'starting to lose support' over Gaza bombing
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: US President Joe Biden said the Israeli administration was opposed to a two-state solution with the Palestinians and urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "change" his government.
Meanwhile, The United Nations said that its satellite analysis agency UNOSAT had determined that 18 per cent of Gaza's infrastructure had been destroyed since the war started.
Stay with WION to get the latest update on the Israel-Hamas war
trending now
Biden also said that Israel is "starting to lose support" of international community because of the Gaza bombing, which is killing Palestinians.
"They're starting to lose that support," said Biden, further adding that Netanyahu needs to change his hardline government.
The United Nations said on Tuesday its satellite analysis agency UNOSAT had determined that 18 percent of Gaza's infrastructure had been destroyed since the start of the war. The estimate is based on an image taken on November 26, the agency said, a 49-percent increase in the total number of structures affected since a previous assessment on November 7.
It said, "As of 26 November 2023, UNOSAT has identified 10,049 destroyed structures, 8,243 severely damaged structures, and 19,087 moderately damaged structures, totalling 37,379 structures affected. This corresponds to around 18% of the total structures in the Gaza Strip."
"These findings underscore the urgent need for immediate ceasefire and support to address the growing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," UNOSAT said.
"The impact on civilian infrastructures is evident, with thousands of homes and essential facilities being damaged."
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday the Israeli administration was opposed to a two-state solution with the Palestinians and urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "change" his government.
"Bibi's got a tough decision to make," Biden said, referring to Netanyahu and his hardline right-wing government.
"This is the most conservative government in Israel's history," he said, adding that the Israeli government "doesn't want a two-state solution."