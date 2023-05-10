Israel-Palestine | Schools in Israel to remain closed on Thursday, Friday
Story highlights
The latest escalation in violence between Israel and Palestine comes during the second anniversary of the 11-day war fought between the militants and Israeli forces. On Wednesday, the West Bank town of Qabatiya was raided by Israeli troops during which two people were killed who were accused of firing at Israeli soldiers.
The latest escalation in violence between Israel and Palestine comes during the second anniversary of the 11-day war fought between the militants and Israeli forces. On Wednesday, the West Bank town of Qabatiya was raided by Israeli troops during which two people were killed who were accused of firing at Israeli soldiers.
Heavy cross-border firing took place between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants on Wednesday in which 20 Palestinians lost their lives in a span of two days as the coastal territory remained hit by the worst escalation of violence in months.
According to Israeli media, schools across southern Israel will remain closed on Thursday and Friday. The move is in continuation of a series of restrictions placed due to the military's Operation Shield and Arrow launched on Tuesday.
The two days of skirmishes between Israel and Palestine has pushed the death toll to 20 after three more Palestinians were killed on Wednesday evening. At least 42 others have been wounded, according to an Al-Jazeera report.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his government is ready for the possibility to expand the campaign'' in Gaza strip, as the country's army and Gaza militants exchanged heavy cross-border fire.
Two days of Israeli bombardment on Gaza has brought up the victim tally to 17, including children. Additionally, 37 others have been injured, as reported by Al Jazeera.
Sirens went off on Wednesday in Tel Aviv which led to beachgoers running for shelters as the smoke of firing was seen in the sky of neighbouring cities. One person was killed and another was wounded, as per medical officials. However, the identities of the victims remained unclear.
Sirens were heard in the Tel Aviv area as they warned of rockets which were fired from the Gaza Strip as per AFP. According to a senior Israeli security official, "more than 60 rockets" were launched by the militants in a span of 45 minutes from Gaza, after deadly Israeli strikes which targeted the Palestinian militants.
Israel and Palestinian militants traded cross-border fire as deadly violence renewed between them a day after 15 people were killed by Israeli strikes in the Palestinian territory.
Smoke was seen rising from the coastal territory after Israel made an announcement that it is targeting rocket launching infrastructure which was in the control of the militants.