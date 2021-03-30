Live: Heart of Asia conference gets underway in Tajikistan

Tajikistan is hosting the ninth edition of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HOA-IP) summit in Dushanbe, the country's capital. Foreign ministers and delegates from about 50 countries are expected to attend the two-day summit. 

Mar 30, 2021, 12.25 PM

Mar 30, 2021, 12.24 PM

"The international community supports the idea that Afghanistan's achievements of the last two decades should be preserved when it comes to the peace efforts," says Afghan foreign minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar at Heart of Asia summit.
Mar 30, 2021, 11.27 AM

Mar 30, 2021, 10.49 AM

Mar 30, 2021, 10.47 AM

Mar 30, 2021, 10.09 AM

Watch live: 

Mar 30, 2021, 10.08 AM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to meet Tajikistan President and Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the sidelines of 'Heart of Asia' conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan today.
Mar 30, 2021, 09.28 AM

Dr Jaishankar began his Heart of Asia engagements with a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. The External Affairs Minister said, the warm conversation underlined the convergences. Both leaders also discussed the bilateral cooperation including Chabahar.
 
Dr Jaishankar also met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on the sidelines of the Conference. The discussions focused on Afghanistan-related developments and on the India-Turkey bilateral relations.
 
During the visit, the External Affairs Minister will have discussions with his Tajik counterpart covering all aspects of the bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. He is also scheduled to call on President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. He is also expected to meet other Tajik Ministers and dignitaries.
 
After arriving in Dushanbe yesterday, Dr Jaishankar visited the Dushanbe-Chortut Highway Project site. He lauded the Good work being done by Border Roads Organisation BRO under Indian grant assistance. The 8-lane highway will decongest Dushanbe.

Mar 30, 2021, 09.20 AM

Mar 30, 2021, 09.20 AM

Mar 30, 2021, 09.20 AM

Mar 30, 2021, 09.18 AM

Also read: Heart of Asia Summit: World watches India and Pakistan in Tajikistan

As key stakeholders on the situation in Afghanistan gather in Tajikistan this week, focus will be on the country once ruled by Taliban. Heart of Asia summit is taking place in Tajikistan. This is a conference to promote peace in Afghanistan.

Mar 30, 2021, 09.15 AM

Also read: Pak Foreign Minister — Meeting with Jaishankar not 'finalised or requested'

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said no meeting has been 'finalised or requested' so far with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 'Heart of Asia' conference on Tuesday at Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, according to a media report on Monday. 



