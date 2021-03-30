Live: Heart of Asia conference gets underway in Tajikistan

Dr Jaishankar began his Heart of Asia engagements with a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. The External Affairs Minister said, the warm conversation underlined the convergences. Both leaders also discussed the bilateral cooperation including Chabahar.



Dr Jaishankar also met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on the sidelines of the Conference. The discussions focused on Afghanistan-related developments and on the India-Turkey bilateral relations.



During the visit, the External Affairs Minister will have discussions with his Tajik counterpart covering all aspects of the bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. He is also scheduled to call on President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. He is also expected to meet other Tajik Ministers and dignitaries.



After arriving in Dushanbe yesterday, Dr Jaishankar visited the Dushanbe-Chortut Highway Project site. He lauded the Good work being done by Border Roads Organisation BRO under Indian grant assistance. The 8-lane highway will decongest Dushanbe.