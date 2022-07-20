Heatwave in Europe Live Updates: Hottest Temperature in the World

Heatwave burns Europe Photograph: AFP
Several European countries continue to face extreme heatwave as firefighters battle ferocious wildfires. Record temperatures, which scientists say are driven by climate change, are predicted in France and Britain, causing high levels of ground-level ozone. What is causing the heatwave in Europe? When will the heatwave end?
Jul 20, 2022, 12:02 PM (IST)
Politicians throughout Europe are perspiring as their populations face a heatwave. Five countries in the continent are facing severely high temperatures. An urgent cabinet meeting was convened in the United Kingdom to handle the country’s first-ever ‘extreme red’ warning. A lawmaker in France called the oppressive heat ‘hell.’ The Portuguese prime minister is keeping an eye on threatening woodland fires. Similarly, Southern Europe is already battling the consequences of more scorching summer heat, which scientists say is a result of climate change. The temperatures in Western Europe are expected to reach more than 40 degrees Celsius next week, reported Politico.
Jul 20, 2022, 12:01 PM (IST)
June and July are turning out to be horrid months for most of the European and northern African countries, as firefighters battle wildfires caused by this week’s heatwave. Several parts of Europe and northern Africa recorded extreme temperatures of more than 45C (113F).
In Western Europe, which was already experiencing severe drought, the heatwave fueled fires that raged across Portugal, Spain, and parts of France. In Portugal, temperatures reached 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 13 in the town of Leiria, where more than 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) had burned. More than half of the country was on red alert as firefighters battled 14 active fires.
Jul 20, 2022, 12:00 PM (IST)
UK is expected to have its hottest day on Tuesday (July 19), setting a record with highs of up to 42C (107.6 F). Suffolk on Monday (July 18), saw a high of 38.1 C, just missing the UK record of 38.7 established in the year 2019. The majority of central, northern and south-east England are under a red excessive heat warning from the Met office. In an effort to cool off in rivers and lakes, at least four people are to have perished. A ‘do not travel’ advise has been issued by Network Rail for Tuesday for services passing through the Met Office’s weather warning’s ‘red zone,’ BBC reported.
Jul 20, 2022, 11:26 AM (IST)
Britain recorded its hottest day ever on Tuesday (July 19), with the temperature exceeding 40C. Not just Britain, the entire Europe is gripped by the extreme heatwave. Hot weather has fueled a spate of fires across London.