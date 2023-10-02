Donald Trump walked through the hallway in court ahead of his civil fraud trial, where he is talking to reporters right now.
Live | Donald Trump calls it 'witch hunt' as he arrives in New York court to face $250m fraud trial
Story highlights
Former US president Donald Trump arrived at New York City court on Monday (Oct 2) to face the first day of the civil fraud trial against him, his eldest sons, their companies, and Trump Organisation executives, who have been accused of perpetrating years of fraud. The NY attorney general is seeking a fine of $250m and banning him from doing business in his home state. Meanwhile, Trump has called the lawsuit a politically motivated "witch hunt"
Last week, a state Supreme Court judge found Trump and his co-defendants liable for fraud for grossly inflating asset valuations on financial statements. The Trump Organisation could be forced to relinquish control of its properties or sell some of its landmarks
Justice Engoron has just begun his opening statements. The trial will last till December 22, 2023. He further said that he will hear the case from Monday through Thursday and in the mornings on Friday.
“We’re ready to go,” he says of the case. He's now going through the charges against Trump.
Judge Arthur Engoron will overhear the civil fraud trail against Donald Trump. He has entered the courtoom.
The judge has has already in this case ruled that one of the claims – persistent and repeated fraud against Trump, his adult sons, their businesses and executives—are liable for fraud.
He will now decide on the six other claims:
- Falsifying business records
- Conspiracy to falsify business records
- Issuing false financial statements
- Conspiracy to falsify false financial statements
- Insurance fraud
- Conspiracy to commit insurance fraud
Before walking into the courtroom on Mondaym, Trump claimed that the New York Attorney General’s civil case against him was part of an attempt to harm his campaign.
“This has to do with election interference, plain and simple,” Trump said. “They’re trying to damage me, so I don’t do as well as I’m doing in the election.”
Donald Trump ffurther said that the civil fraud trial against him and his associates is a "continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time."
Trump then trained his guns at Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James, saying "she was going to 'get Trump' before she even knew anything about me."
"She used this to run for governor. She failed in her attempt to run for governor," he said. "She had virtually no following. She came back and she said, 'well, now I will go back to get Trump again.' And this what we have. It is a scam and a sham."
Trump added that his financial statements "are phenomenal," and claimed, "no bank was affected, no bank was hurt."
In brief remarks before entering the courtroom, Trump sayd, "It's a scam. It's a sham. Just so you know, my financial statements are phenomenal."