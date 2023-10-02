Live | Donald Trump calls it 'witch hunt' as he arrives in New York court to face $250m fraud trial

Donald Trump ffurther said that the civil fraud trial against him and his associates is a "continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time."

Trump then trained his guns at Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James, saying "she was going to 'get Trump' before she even knew anything about me."

"She used this to run for governor. She failed in her attempt to run for governor," he said. "She had virtually no following. She came back and she said, 'well, now I will go back to get Trump again.' And this what we have. It is a scam and a sham."

Trump added that his financial statements "are phenomenal," and claimed, "no bank was affected, no bank was hurt."