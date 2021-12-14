LIVE coronavirus Omicron variant updates: Possible rebellion in UK Parliament over restrictions

Image for representation Photograph: Reuters
Coronavirus Omicron variant LIVE updates:
Dec 14, 2021, 04:42 PM
Not enough data on Omicron severity, says WHO
World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that though Omicron variant poses very high risk, data on its severity is limited.
In a technical brief issued on Sunday, the WHO said that uncertainties still surround Omicron variant.
Dec 14, 2021, 04:36 PM
UK PM Boris Johnson may have to face a rebellion from his own Conservative Party MPs in British Parliament over Omicron variant measures.
The curbs are expected to be approved by parliament. They include ordering people to work from home, to wear masks in public place and use of Covid passes to enter venues.
Johnson is relying on Labour Party's support
Dec 14, 2021, 04:11 PM
