LIVE China's annual parliamentary meeting | Li Qiang set to be the next premier

WION Web Team
BeijingUpdated: Mar 07, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

New Politburo Standing Committee member Li Qiang meets the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022 Photograph:(Reuters)

The annual meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) that runs concurrently with Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) advisory board began on Sunday. The session will go on till 13 March and is expected to cover a broad number of issues, both domestic and international. 

07 Mar 2023, 11:55 AM (IST)
Li Qiang set to be the next premier

Li Qiang is poised to be confirmed as China's premier during the National People's Congress which began on Sunday (March 5), according to a Reuters report. Li's closeness to Xi is being dubbed as the reason for his promotion. 

07 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM (IST)
China tells United States to not cross the 'red line' on Taiwan question

China's foreign minister Qin Gang, while speaking at the sidelines of China's annual meeting of the parliament, said that Taiwan was the "first red line" United States must refrain from crossing in US-Sino relations. 

Read more...

07 Mar 2023, 11:23 AM (IST)
Li Keqiang calls for Taiwan's peaceful reunification

Outgoing premier Li Keqiang called for Taiwan's "peaceful reunification" and vowed to take firm action against the island nation's independence. "We should promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advance the process of China's peaceful reunification," the premier said. 

07 Mar 2023, 10:59 AM (IST)
China announces 7 per cent hike in military budget

The country will also increase military spending by more than seven per cent this year, it was announced at the meet.

Read more...

07 Mar 2023, 10:58 AM (IST)
Troubled by sanctions, Xi Jinping wants China to be self-reliant in tech, food production

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged his countrymen to speed up science and technology development in the backdrop of sanctions and other trade concerns to ensure greater self-reliance.

Read more...

07 Mar 2023, 10:57 AM (IST)
Xi Jinping calls out US-led 'suppression of China' at annual meet

Chinese President Xi Jinping slammed the US in a speech at an annual congress, saying that the US is leading a "suppression of China", state media reported.

Read more...