LIVE China's annual parliamentary meeting | Li Qiang set to be the next premier
Story highlights
The annual meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) that runs concurrently with Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) advisory board began on Sunday. The session will go on till 13 March and is expected to cover a broad number of issues, both domestic and international.
Li Qiang is poised to be confirmed as China's premier during the National People's Congress which began on Sunday (March 5), according to a Reuters report. Li's closeness to Xi is being dubbed as the reason for his promotion.
China's foreign minister Qin Gang, while speaking at the sidelines of China's annual meeting of the parliament, said that Taiwan was the "first red line" United States must refrain from crossing in US-Sino relations.
Outgoing premier Li Keqiang called for Taiwan's "peaceful reunification" and vowed to take firm action against the island nation's independence. "We should promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advance the process of China's peaceful reunification," the premier said.
The country will also increase military spending by more than seven per cent this year, it was announced at the meet.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged his countrymen to speed up science and technology development in the backdrop of sanctions and other trade concerns to ensure greater self-reliance.
Chinese President Xi Jinping slammed the US in a speech at an annual congress, saying that the US is leading a "suppression of China", state media reported.