Live: British PM Boris Johnson faces difficult Prime Minister’s Questions

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L), wearing a face covering to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus, leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on January 26, 2022. Photograph: AFP
Boris Johnson will face another tough Prime Minister's Question session today, as the UK awaits the release of Sue Gray's report concerning Downing Street lockdown parties. The Metropolitan Police have declared that they will be launching their own inquiry into the protests.
Jan 26, 2022, 05:49 PM
Pictures | Boris Johnson's 'partygate': Timeline of a very British scandal
The "partygate" scandal engulfing Boris Johnson has sparked public outrage that the prime minister was not playing by the rules he set for everyone else.
Here are some of the main allegations against him:
Jan 26, 2022, 05:47 PM
Boris Johnson fails to confirm the Sue Gray report will be published in full
Before he could raise his fourth question, the Labour leader had to endure a barrage of boos and jeers.
Sir Keir claimed that the Prime Minister "went into hiding for five days" as allegations about partygate were made, causing much murmuring and the Speaker threatening to exclude MPs from the Commons.
Sir Keir asks the Prime Minister to confirm that when he receives the entire report from Sue Gray, he will publish it.
Johnson says it will be released, but he doesn't indicate whether the complete report will be released. He then goes on to claim that the government is assisting individuals on Universal Credit and with energy costs.
Jan 26, 2022, 05:44 PM
Johnson's premiership is in jeopardy as Sue Gray's report into a string of lockdown-breaking parties is anticipated soon, and the Metropolitan Police commence their own inquiry into the claims.
While the Prime Minister has so far dodged a no-confidence vote, the release of the senior civil servant's findings could be the final straw, with many Conservatives waiting for the report's findings before voting on Mr Johnson's fate.
Jan 26, 2022, 05:39 PM
Starmer inquires if the Prime Minister believes the ministerial code extends to him
Sir Keir Starmer questioned Boris Johnson whether he believes the ministerial code, which states that ministers who deliberately deceive parliament must resign, applies to him in his first question at PMQs.
Boris Johnson said, "Of course," before adding that he couldn't comment on the probe because it was still underway.