Live blog: British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties

Boris Johnson fails to confirm the Sue Gray report will be published in full

Before he could raise his fourth question, the Labour leader had to endure a barrage of boos and jeers.

Sir Keir claimed that the Prime Minister "went into hiding for five days" as allegations about partygate were made, causing much murmuring and the Speaker threatening to exclude MPs from the Commons.

Sir Keir asks the Prime Minister to confirm that when he receives the entire report from Sue Gray, he will publish it.

Johnson says it will be released, but he doesn't indicate whether the complete report will be released. He then goes on to claim that the government is assisting individuals on Universal Credit and with energy costs.

