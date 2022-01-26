Live blog: British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties

Boris Johnson has reiterated his refusal to resign, insisting that his administration "gets the key calls right" in dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic. (Picture credit: Video screengrab) Photograph: Twitter
Boris Johnson today faced another tough Prime Minister's Question session.
Johnson is anticipating the release of an official probe investigating reports that many alcoholic Downing Street parties occurred during lockdowns.
He told the House of Commons that no regulations had been broken.
Jan 26, 2022, 08:13 PM
Johnson, in a heated session of weekly questions in parliament, said he could not comment further on the "partygate" revelations pending the investigations.
But he said the government -- from its pandemic response to economic recovery, and "bringing the West together" against Russia's threats to Ukraine -- was not going anywhere.
"We've taken the tough decisions, we've got the big calls right, and we -- and in particular I -- are getting on with the job," the prime minister said.
Jan 26, 2022, 07:37 PM
During a chaotic PMQs, Labour leader Keir Starmer accused Prime Minister of showing "nothing but disrespect" for the people over the Downing Street lockdown parties.
Jan 26, 2022, 06:53 PM
Jan 26, 2022, 06:43 PM
Labour MP calls for Johnson to resign
Rushanara Ali, a Labour MP, claims the government is marked by racism and Islamophobia, and accuses it of allowing fraudsters to get away with it - in reference to COVID assistance.
She demands that the Prime Minister resign, but he refuses, claiming that the government supports everyone, regardless of race or religion.
Jan 26, 2022, 05:49 PM
The "partygate" scandal engulfing Boris Johnson has sparked public outrage that the prime minister was not playing by the rules he set for everyone else.
Here are some of the main allegations against him:
Jan 26, 2022, 05:47 PM
Boris Johnson fails to confirm the Sue Gray report will be published in full
Before he could raise his fourth question, the Labour leader had to endure a barrage of boos and jeers.
Sir Keir claimed that the Prime Minister "went into hiding for five days" as allegations about partygate were made, causing much murmuring and the Speaker threatening to exclude MPs from the Commons.
Sir Keir asks the Prime Minister to confirm that when he receives the entire report from Sue Gray, he will publish it.
Johnson says it will be released, but he doesn't indicate whether the complete report will be released. He then goes on to claim that the government is assisting individuals on Universal Credit and with energy costs.
Jan 26, 2022, 05:44 PM
Johnson's premiership is in jeopardy as Sue Gray's report into a string of lockdown-breaking parties is anticipated soon, and the Metropolitan Police commence their own inquiry into the claims.
While the Prime Minister has so far dodged a no-confidence vote, the release of the senior civil servant's findings could be the final straw, with many Conservatives waiting for the report's findings before voting on Mr Johnson's fate.
Jan 26, 2022, 05:39 PM
Starmer inquires if the Prime Minister believes the ministerial code extends to him
Sir Keir Starmer questioned Boris Johnson whether he believes the ministerial code, which states that ministers who deliberately deceive parliament must resign, applies to him in his first question at PMQs.
Boris Johnson said, "Of course," before adding that he couldn't comment on the probe because it was still underway.