Live blog: Biden, Putin finish Geneva summit, confirms White House

Biden-Putin summit Photograph: Others
Welcome to WION's live coverage of the historic Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin summit that is currently taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.
The two leaders are meeting for the first time since the US President took office and labelled his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as a 'killer'. Putin and Biden will be discussing important matters with the aim to establish a stable relationship between the two countries.
US and Russia relations have been at a historic low for the past several years. Biden, after becoming President, had imposed sanctions on Russia over the SolarWinds cyberattack. Putin, ahead of the talks with Biden, had said the allegations on cyberattack were "unfounded accusations" without "evidence or proof".
After taking office, Biden had said that the days of the United States "rolling over" in the face of Russia's aggressive actions were over, showing America's assertiveness in the post-Covid era.
After the US president invited his Russian counterpart for the summit, Kremlin agreed but played down any expectations, signalling it would be business as usual. However, throughout the past months, Biden has said he will bring up contentious issues to discuss with his Russian counterpart.
Follow each move, gesture and remark from the two world leaders as the evening unfolds...
Jun 16, 2021, 09:33 PM
On the question of strategic stability and disarmament, Putin told reporters that the US and Russia hold "special responsibility" for it in the world.
Talking about the overall assessment of the talks, Putin informed that there was "no hostility" and that the meeting with President Biden was held in a "constructive spirit".
"We have the right idea about subjects," Putin said at the post-summit press conference.
Putin added that on cyber security both leaders agreed on consultations as the way ahead.
Jun 16, 2021, 09:29 PM
"We talked about cyber and other issues," the Russian president confirmed during the press conference, adding," we discussed strategic stability, regional security and cyberthreats with Biden."
On Ukraine, the Russian President said Biden agrees the Ukraine conflict settlement should be based on the Minsk accords.
Jun 16, 2021, 09:24 PM
Russian President Putin said he agreed with US President Biden on the return of ambassadors to Moscow and Washington, however, an exact date is unknown but is likely to happen soon.
Jun 16, 2021, 09:20 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold a press conference shortly.
Jun 16, 2021, 09:15 PM
The White House said the two leaders concluded their last round of meetings during the summit at 5:05 pm (1505 GMT).
The talks between President Putin and US President Biden lasted for around three and a half hours, the White House said.
Jun 16, 2021, 09:03 PM
The White House announced the summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Putin at Geneva has come to an end.
Jun 16, 2021, 08:57 PM
Biden seeks 'mutual interests' & 'rational way' with Putin
Russian President Putin arrived directly for the meeting amid tight security as his motorcade made its way through the Swiss city. US President Biden had arrived a day earlier for the summit.
Jun 16, 2021, 08:18 PM
The second round of the historic summit has begun in Geneva, after the first session ended half hour early. The second session started after a break of 45 minutes and is expected to last longer. It also hosts a larger group of foreign ministers, security advisers and others.
After the second session, Joe Biden is expected to hold a solo press conference.
Picture credits: Twitter (Will Vernon)
Jun 16, 2021, 07:57 PM
As the two Presidents took a break after the first part of the summit, we see how the two Presidents reacted in each other's company.
Jun 16, 2021, 07:40 PM
As US President @JoeBiden meets Russian President #VladimirPutin in #Geneva, @PriyankaSh25 tells you what will be on top of Biden's agenda at the historic summit#BidenPutinSummit pic.twitter.com/CY6AMzn4mI— WION (@WIONews) June 16, 2021
"I am not sure how this is going to work, we've got time," Biden told Putin as the two leaders began their talks.
"I know that you have been on a long trip and had a lot of work, still the US-Russian relations have a lot of issues accumulated that require meetings at the highest level," Putin told Biden.
"I hope our meeting will be productive," the Russian president added.
Jun 16, 2021, 07:20 PM
US President @JoeBiden and Secretary of State @ABlinken hold talks with Russian President #VladimirPutin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in #Geneva. #BidenPutinSummit pic.twitter.com/GeQdPRDcP7— WION (@WIONews) June 16, 2021
"We try to determine where we have mutual interests and cooperate and where we don't, establish a predictable and rational way in which we disagree," Biden told Putin as the two world leaders sat down to hold lengthy discussion on a range of issues.
Jun 16, 2021, 08:50 PM
Scene from the fracas earlier at the Biden-Putin summit here in Geneva, with Russian security forces pushing me out while President Biden looks on— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 16, 2021
Photo: @b_smialowski pic.twitter.com/STkXXXhvU6
Jun 16, 2021, 06:57 PM
A scuffle broke out between the media personnel from Russia and the US, which is said to be the most chaotic pooler in the last decade.
Reporters were asked to step back but when the media personnel failed to do so, the Russian security pushed back the red rope that was acting as a divider between the leaders and the media. This led to a screaming match between the Russian security and White House officials, which also led to some reporters falling down.
However, journalists complained that the two Presidents, along with their top diplomats, smiled and seemed 'amused' by the scufle.
Jun 16, 2021, 06:42 PM
In his opening speech at the start of the summit, Joe Biden described Russia and the US as "two great powers". His words have come as an important hint at Biden's trial of establishing a stable relationship between the countries.
Jun 16, 2021, 06:36 PM
Biden, who has vowed a clear-eyed, tougher approach with Putin than his predecessors at the start of their terms, has already made clear that he will raise the fate of jailed Americans.
Jun 16, 2021, 06:33 PM
The two Presidents, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, have been joined with their top diplomats, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov respectively.
Jun 16, 2021, 06:33 PM
During the talks between the two countries, media personnel will not be allowed inside the room. The authorities have created a 'media pool' in which one representative from each medium will be allowed to stay in the room and spray at the top of the meeting.
Jun 16, 2021, 06:05 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Geneva on Wednesday for the summit with US President Biden and started the meeting saying it was "always better to meet face to face".
Read more: Always better to meet face to face, Biden tells Putin at Geneva summit
Jun 16, 2021, 06:17 PM
The Russian President arrived in Switzerland's Geneva where he was joined by President Biden at the 18th-century villa amid high security, a little before the historic summit.
Jun 16, 2021, 06:13 PM
As US President Biden gets set to meet Russian President Putin at Geneva, we take a look at the historic meetings between Russian and US leaders.
Jun 16, 2021, 06:15 PM
The US Presidents have not always been best buds with Vladimir Putin. From Joe Biden labelling Putin as a 'killer' to Bill Clinton "thinking he was tough enough to hold Russia together", the reactions have been a big mix.
Have a look at how much the US Presidents got along with Putin.