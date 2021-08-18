LIVE Afghanistan crisis: We will judge Taliban by its actions rather than words, says Johnson in Parliament

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in Parliament in London, Britain Photograph: Reuters
As the Taliban consolidated their hold over Kabul, international evacuations from the Afghan capital resumed as hundreds of civilians stranded at Hamid Karzai international airport left the country.
The Taliban in an official statement later said that they will allow freedom of the press and allow women to study. However, it came with a rider as the militant group said no broadcast should contradict Islamic values and it should be impartial.
The militant group sought to create a moderate face moving away from its image in the 90s when it was known as a hardline outfit. Taliban officials declared "amnesty" across Afghanistan and asked women to join its administration and urged people to get back to work.
The Taliban also declared that all their enemies would be pardoned as it drove a swift public relations campaign just days after taking over Kabul in a surprise offensive.
Aug 18, 2021, 03:05 PM
"We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes and by its actions rather than by its words, on its attitudes to terrorism, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access and the rights of girls to receive an education," PM Johnson told parliament.
Aug 18, 2021, 02:43 PM
Britain has evacuated more than 2,000 Afghans since the Taliban takeover, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers.
"We have so far secured the safe return of 306 UK nationals and 2,052 Afghan nationals as part of our resettlement programme," British PM said in Parliament.
Aug 18, 2021, 02:31 PM
UK PM Boris Johnson while addressing Parliament on Wednesday said that the country will do everything to support Afghans.
"We are proud to bring brave Afghans to UK," Johnson said.
"We have to accept what we achieved in Afghanistan," he said.
Aug 18, 2021, 01:51 PM
So Taliban have blown up slain #Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari’s statue in Bamiyan. Last time they executed him, blew up the giant statues of Buddha and all historical and archeological sites.— Saleem Javed (@mSaleemJaved) August 17, 2021
Too much of ‘general amnesty’. pic.twitter.com/iC4hUZFqnG
Aug 18, 2021, 01:22 PM
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar: Released from Pak prison earlier, Taliban co-founder arrives
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar who is the co-founder of the Taliban was released from a Pakistan prison at the request of the Trump administration as it started negotiations with the militant group in Doha
Aug 18, 2021, 12:09 PM
The Taliban said one of its leaders and co-founders, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, had returned to Afghanistan for the first time in more than 10 years.
Aug 18, 2021, 11:24 AM
Despite some reports that people are being harassed and even beaten as they try to leave, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said "large numbers" had been able to reach the airport.
"The Taliban have informed us they are prepared to provide the safe passage of civilians to the airport, and we intend to hold them to that commitment," he told reporters.
The US Department of Defense has poured troops into the airport since Saturday to protect the exodus as the Taliban insurgents entered Kabul after a lightning siege across the country and seized power.
Aug 18, 2021, 09:41 AM
Taliban fighters patrol in a pickup along a road past a poster of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul.
The Taliban moved quickly to restart the Afghan capital following their stunning takeover of Kabul and told government staff to return to work.
A Taliban fighter patrols along a street in Kabul.
Aug 18, 2021, 09:03 AM
A Lufthansa flight carrying evacuees from Afghanistan landed at Frankfurt airport on Wednesday morning.
The German airlines plans to carry out three evacuation flights from Afghanistan.
Aug 18, 2021, 08:47 AM
Pak terror groups now present in Kabul, finds Indian assessment
Sources highlighted that "Afghanistan could become the epicentre of Islamic radicalism, which could have a state which is recognized. IS also had territory but that was geographically far".
Aug 18, 2021, 07:44 AM
Kabul evacuation: US says Taliban has pledged 'safe passage'
Some 3,200 people have been evacuated by the US military so far, a White House official said, including 1,100 on Tuesday alone, US citizens, permanent residents, and their families on 13 flights.
Washington wants to complete the exodus before its August 31 withdrawal deadline, and thousands of US soldiers were at the airport as the Pentagon planned to ramp up flights of its huge C-17 transport jets to as many as two dozen a day.
Aug 18, 2021, 07:43 AM
Will images of happy women in Afghanistan be a thing of the past?
The Taliban is known its hardline stance against gender equality and women from all walks of life in Afghanistan are apprehensive that the progress of the last two decades will amount to nothing now that men with centuries-old thoughts are calling the shots.
In last two decades after Taliban's defeat in 2001, women could at least dream of something. Women politicians, journalists and even security personnel defined the changing social scene in Afghanistan.
Aug 18, 2021, 07:41 AM
Afghanistan female TV anchors defy Taliban by continuing to present on news channel
TOLONews, one of Afghanistan's leading news organisations, has re-started broadcasting with female anchors today.
The channel's head of news Miraqa Popal made the announcement in a tweet.
Aug 18, 2021, 07:40 AM
Taliban say they seek no ‘revenge’ in press conference, will respect women’s rights
The Taliban pledge a secure Afghanistan as part of a public relations campaign aimed at persuading world powers and a fearful population that they have reformed.
The Taliban have attempted to present themselves as more moderate than when they established a harsh rule in the late 1990s, following a rapid advance throughout Afghanistan that saw major cities fall to the militants without a struggle.
Aug 18, 2021, 07:38 AM
Taliban want free media but 'suggestions' apply
Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid spoke on many issues including media, women's rights and more.
Mujahid said that Taliban promised to respect the role of the press. He said that private media can continue to be 'free and independent'. However the freedom came at a few 'suggestions'