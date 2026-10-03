/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Flydubai cockpit attack co-pilot identified; US ramps up West Asia military presence ahead of midterms

The Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit of a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv has been identified as Hamam Al-Hammami, according to Al Arabiya, citing sources. The identification comes as investigators in the United Arab Emirates examine the circumstances surrounding the September 30 incident, in which the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

A British maritime security agency reported Friday that two oil tankers were hit by "unidentified projectiles" near the Strait of Hormuz, marking the latest threat to vessel safety in the vital shipping lane.

The United States is deploying a third aircraft carrier and an additional 9,000 to 10,000 troops in the Middle East as tensions remain between the US and Iran. This comes as the American military is ramping up its military presence in the region as US President Donald Trump weighs the possibility of renewed strikes on Iran after the midterm elections in November. Reportedly, USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group “quietly” left San Diego on Sunday (Sep 27) and are expected to reach the region by mid-November.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The price of Brent crude oil has emerged as a crucial economic metric ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections. The “war premium” linked to the US-Iran conflict is directly affecting fuel prices in America, putting rising costs at petrol pumps at the centre of the political debate

