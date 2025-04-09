Kyrgyzstan, a predominantly Muslim country in Central Asia, will now penalise women for wearing the niqab, especially in public institutions. The move has even received backing from the country's top Islamic authority, which said it was "alien to our society," and could allow "attackers in disguise" to hide their identities. Let's take a look at different types of head coverings worn by Muslim women and how they are different from each other.
The niqab covers the face but leaves the eyes visible. It is common in Gulf countries and some parts of South Asia. It should not be confused with the Burqa.
Burqa covers the entire body and face with a mesh screen over the eyes. It is commonly worn in Afghanistan and parts of Pakistan.
The al-amira is a veil consisting of two pieces. It includes a snug cap, typically cotton or polyester, and a scarf resembling a tube. It is popular in schools/work settings.
Chador is a full-body cloak, open at the front. It does not cover the face and is commonly worn by older women in Iran.
The shayla, a long rectangular scarf, is common in the Gulf region. It is wrapped around the head, then fastened at the shoulders with a pin or tuck.
Khimar is a long cape-like veil which covers the hair, neck, shoulders, leaving the face visible. It is popular in the Middle East, Southeast Asia.
A hijab covers hair, neck, and sometimes the shoulders. It does not cover the face and is widely used across the world. A hijab covers hair, neck, and sometimes the shoulders. It does not cover the face and is widely used across the world.
{{ primary_category.name }}