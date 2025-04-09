Kyrgyzstan Niqab Ban

Kyrgyzstan, a predominantly Muslim country in Central Asia, will now penalise women for wearing the niqab, especially in public institutions. The move has even received backing from the country's top Islamic authority, which said it was "alien to our society," and could allow "attackers in disguise" to hide their identities. Let's take a look at different types of head coverings worn by Muslim women and how they are different from each other.