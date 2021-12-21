Job of millennium? In UK, an opening for pub landlord-cum-monarch up for grabs

A dream job, which offers to crown you king, run a pub and live in peace during the tenure, is up for grabs. Interested candidates can apply. Sounds intriguing?

In UK, a local government recruitment process started by a council is underway. It is looking for a person, who can run Ship Inn on Piel Island, which is off the coast of Barrow-in-Furness.

It has only a few shortcomings, which are uncertain weather, isolation or long working hours.

For a 10-year lease, Barrow borough council is looking to a hire a landlord for the season, which will start in April. The applicant will also have to manage and maintain the island.

The recruiters are looking for an experience in running a pub, love of isolation and most important, willingness to mark appointment by sitting over a throne and let beer pour over the head. The last one is quite important according to the traditions of the region.

This unusual job opening can help you enjoy watching seals and birds along with stunning sunsets and feel like a king or queen, which would be sort of official.

Piel Island is located half a mile off the Furness peninsula, which can be reached on a ferry from April to September.

