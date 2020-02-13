Jeff Bezos buys Los Angeles most expensive property for USD 165 million

World's richest man Jeff Bezos has purchased a Los Angeles-area estate for $165 million, which became the most expensive property of the area, surpassing the previous record of $150 spent by media mogul Lachlan Murdoch.

Amazon chief has bought a Beverly Hills mansion known as the Warner Estate from media giant David Geffen.

Murdoch in 2019 bought the Chartwell estate in Bel-Air for $150.

Bezos's newly-bought 9.4-acre (3.8-hectare) property is named after Jack Warner, the Warner Bros Studio chief who built it in 1937.

The Warner Estate also includes a floor once owned by Napolean, other than guest houses, nine-hole golf course and a tennis court.

Bezos has so far not revealed his plans whether Warner mansion will be his primary home or not.

Bezos, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes at $131 billion this year, is considered world's richest man and owns properties around the world.

The Wall Street Journal, who first broke this story, also said Amazon chief has bought three New York apartments earlier this year in a deal valued nearly $80 million.

Last week, the New York Post reported that Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were looking for a house in Los Angeles. Bezos is searching for a home for the past year, the report added.

