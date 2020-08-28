Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may resign over health concerns: Report

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 66, may resign over health concerns, reports said.

Shinzo Abe had earlier made two trips to the hospital last week amid speculation over his health.

Abe reportedly suffers from an inflammatory bowel condition. Japan's national broadcaster NHK said that Abe intends to resign as his illness has worsened amid worries that it may cause trouble.

Abe is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5 pm (0800 GMT) on Friday. The local media said the prime minister is likely to explain the reasons for his resignation.

Meanwhile, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than 1.4 per cent on Friday after reports said Shizo Abe was to resign over health reasons.