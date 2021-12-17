Japan building fire: 27 people feared dead in blaze at a clinic in Osaka

A fire ripped through a commercial building holding a health facility in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday, killing at least 27 people, the local fire department said.

According to the Kyodo news agency, police are investigating the fire as suspected arson.

According to a fire department official, 27 individuals were in cardiopulmonary arrest and one was hurt. Cardiopulmonary arrest is a term used by the Japanese media before a death is confirmed by a doctor.

After the fire was put out, television video showed scores of firefighters working inside and outside the eight-story building in the western port city's business district.

Through damaged and blackened windows, the charred interior of the fourth floor of the narrow office building could be seen.

Through broken and blackened windows, the charred interior of the fourth floor, which housed a clinic that provided mental health treatments and basic medical care, could be seen.

(With inputs from agencies)