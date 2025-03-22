An Iceland minister, 58, resigned from her post of Minister of Education and Children’s Affair after revealing that she had a "Secret baby" with a 16-year-old boy when she was 22.

Ásthildur Lóa Thórsdóttir said in an interview that she started a relationship with a boy who was then 15 and that she gave birth to a child when he was 16, BBC reported.

"It's because 36 years ago I was 22 years old and in a relationship with a man who was much younger than me, sixteen years old," she told a local news agency.

She made the big revelation when she was asked the reason behind her resignation.

In her defence, she said she is not the same person as she was 30 years ago.

"It's been 36 years and a lot of things change in that time and I would definitely have dealt with these issues differently today than I had the skills and maturity to do when I was 22,” she said.

The boy was identified as Eiríkur Ásmundsson. He has accused that Thórsdóttir did not let him meet his son - an allegation that the woman denied.

As per the reports, their relationship continued for some time only and he was present at the time of his child's birth.

'This is a very personal matter'

Iceland's prime minister, Kristrún Frostadóttir, addressed the matter as “serious,” adding that she knows “more than an average person,” BBC reported.

"This is a very personal matter [and] out of respect for the person concerned, I will not comment on the substance," she said, the British news agency reported.

(With inputs from agencies)