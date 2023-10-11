Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel returns artillery fire as tensions reach border with Syria
Israel on Tuesday (Oct 10) said that its defence forces have regained the control over towns near Gaza as the local television media ran the reports of Israeli towns 'liberated' from Hamas militants. The devastating cross-border assault launched last weekend by Hamas is set to enter its fifth day.
Meanwhile, rocket-warning sirens blared in the town of Ashkelon, a coastal city located just north of the Gaza border as residents in parts of Israel came out in their balconies to sing songs of patriotism in a mark of support for the retaliatory offensive being carried out by the country's defence forces.
Earlier, rockets that were fired from Gaza targeted Tel Aviv and nearby Ben-Gurion International Airport "in response to the targeting of civilians" by Israel, Hamas said on Telegram.
Israel's military said it had responded with artillery fire from the Golan Heights after munitions were launched toward the Israeli territory from Syria.
"Soldiers are responding with artillery and mortar shells toward the origin of the launching in Syria," an Israeli army statement said, on the fourth day of a war with Gaza-based Hamas militants.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of supporting the Palestinian militant group Hamas in its conflict against Israel.
"We are certain that Russia is supporting, in one way or another, Hamas operations", Zelensky said in an interview with the France 2 television channel. "Russia is really trying to carry out destabilising actions all over the world," he added.