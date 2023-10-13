ugc_banner
Live Now

Israel Palestine Gaza news death toll netayahu us support children idf latest live updates

Tel AvivUpdated: Oct 13, 2023, 02:26 AM IST

Smoke rises from a tower after it was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City alongside the images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: The number of Israelis killed since last Saturday's attack by Hamas has crossed the mark of 1,300. Meanwhile, six days of retaliatory Israeli bombardment of Gaza have left more than 1,400 Palesinians dead, more than 6,000 injured and 300,000 people homeless, according to Hamas-controlled Gazan health ministry. Stay tuned with WION for all the latest developments from the prevailing state of war in Israel

Israel-Hamas war news live updates: As Israeli troops moved toward the border with Gaza before a potential ground assault with a purported aim to decimate Hamas, a United Nations official warned of a humanitarian "disaster" in Gaza, where hospitals are running short of fuels and essential supplies. The international support for Israel, especially from the West — United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany — has resulted into global condemnation of Hamas' brutal actions against Israeli civilians and credence to Israel's fierce retaliation that has followed.

Stay tuned with WION for the latest on developments on Israel-Hamas war:

recommended stories

recommended stories

13 Oct 2023, 2:21 (IST)
Support to Hamas feared? US blocks Iran's access to $6bn from prisoner swap deal

The United States and Qatar have reportedly reached an agreement to restrict Iran's access to $6 billion in recently transferred funds, which were part of a deal between Washington and Tehran leading to the release of five imprisoned Americans from Iran last month.

Click here to read more...