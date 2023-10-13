Israel Palestine Gaza news death toll netayahu us support children idf latest live updates
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war news live updates: As Israeli troops moved toward the border with Gaza before a potential ground assault with a purported aim to decimate Hamas, a United Nations official warned of a humanitarian "disaster" in Gaza, where hospitals are running short of fuels and essential supplies. The international support for Israel, especially from the West — United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany — has resulted into global condemnation of Hamas' brutal actions against Israeli civilians and credence to Israel's fierce retaliation that has followed.
The United States and Qatar have reportedly reached an agreement to restrict Iran's access to $6 billion in recently transferred funds, which were part of a deal between Washington and Tehran leading to the release of five imprisoned Americans from Iran last month.
