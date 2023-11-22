Israel-Hamas war top developments: US State Dept says 'hostage deal not final but we are close'
Israel-Hamas war latest: The chief of Hamas said earlier today that the Palestinian militant group was near a truce agreement with Israel. Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement sent to news agencies that the Hamas officials were "close to reaching a truce agreement" with Israel and the group having delivered their responses to Qatari mediators.
The developing hostage deal could witness the release of 30 kids, eight mothers and 12 women held by Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, The Times Of Israel reported citing Channel 12.
Palestinian militant group Hamas said talks on a truce deal with Israel were at a “decisive moment” on Tuesday (November 21).
At a briefing in Beirut, Hamas political bureau member Khalil Al-Hayya refused to go into details of negotiations, but said he expected the next few hours to “reveal everything”.
"According to the truce, civilians will be exchanged for women and children from the occupation prisons. But to go into the details of this, in my opinion, is not useful. The most important thing is to achieve it, because the occupation has been evading it for a month, and every time we get closer to a deal, they back off. So we believe that what is on the table today will open the way to reach a truce, if the occupation wants, but if the occupation doesn't, and continues to kill, greedy for blood, I think he will make it more complicated and put many obstacles in the way. I think the next few hours will reveal everything," he said.
“The goal of returning the hostages is significant. Even if it results in the reduction of some of the other things, we will know how to restore our operational achievements,” IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel.
“I recommend only listening to reports from official sources. We will update the truth to the public when we have the facts,” he said.
A hostage deal with Hamas was close but not final, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday (November 21), adding the delivery of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people was not contingent on a hostage deal. Miller told reporters it has been clear for some time that the release of hostages would unlock the potential for the delivery of more humanitarian aid.
Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said on Tuesday (November 21) a truce deal with Israel was close, echoing comments from Hamas, with whom it said it was coordinating in the field, and in the negotiations. At a briefing in Beirut, a representative for Islamic Jihad, which holds a number of captives taken in the deadly Hamas-led cross-border raid into Israel on October 7, said the deal, brokered by Qatar, would include the release of some prisoners, as well as a temporary ceasefire and the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip. A source familiar with the negotiations said Hamas would free 50 women and children, including some foreigners, while Israel releases 150 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and minors, during a four-day ceasefire. A U.S. official briefed on the discussions facilitated by Qatar gave the same figures for releases by each side, saying the 50 hostages to be freed would be mostly women and children, with fighting paused for four or five days. There is a tentative deal but it is not final until everything is agreed upon, the official said.