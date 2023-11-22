Israel-Hamas war top developments: US State Dept says 'hostage deal not final but we are close'

Palestinian militant group Hamas said talks on a truce deal with Israel were at a “decisive moment” on Tuesday (November 21).

At a briefing in Beirut, Hamas political bureau member Khalil Al-Hayya refused to go into details of negotiations, but said he expected the next few hours to “reveal everything”.

"According to the truce, civilians will be exchanged for women and children from the occupation prisons. But to go into the details of this, in my opinion, is not useful. The most important thing is to achieve it, because the occupation has been evading it for a month, and every time we get closer to a deal, they back off. So we believe that what is on the table today will open the way to reach a truce, if the occupation wants, but if the occupation doesn't, and continues to kill, greedy for blood, I think he will make it more complicated and put many obstacles in the way. I think the next few hours will reveal everything," he said.