Israel-Hamas conflict: Rafah border crossing opens for the first time since outbreak of war
First foreign passport holders have reportedly left Gaza for Egypt through the border crossing
Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza Strip has opened for the first time since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. AFP has reported that first foreign passport holders have left Gaza for Egypt through the border crossing.
Rafah border crossing is located in southern part of the Gaza Strip. Trucks carrying much-needed humanitarian aid material have previously passed between Egypt and Gaza through the border crossing but people were not allowed to cross till now. It is expected that about 400 foreigners and dual nationals along with about 90 sick and wounded people would cross into Egypt on Wednesday.
