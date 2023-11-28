Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Israeli army says 11 hostages on their way out of Gaza
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: An agreement has been reached to extend the Israel-Hamas truce for another two days, the spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Monday. Qatar, along with Egypt, has been the key mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The announcement comes on the final day of a four-day truce between the warring sides, as they were preparing for a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
The Israeli military said Monday that 11 hostages held in Gaza following Hamas's October 7 attacks were on their way to Israel, on the last day of an initial four-day pause in the fighting.
"Based on information that was received from the Red Cross, 11 hostages are currently on their way to Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.
US President Joe Biden issues a statement welcoming the two-day extension of the truce between Israel and Hamas.
Qatar announced the truce two hours ago, and Hamas confirmed the agreement shortly thereafter. Only Israel has yet to offer a confirmation of its own, while the IDF’s spokesperson said moments ago that the deal is not yet final. For his part, Biden says, “I have remained deeply engaged over the last few days to ensure that this deal—brokered and sustained through extensive US mediation and diplomacy—can continue to deliver results.” While the fourth group of hostages has not yet been released, Biden says, “Thus far, more than 50 hostages have now been released and returned to their families. Those released include young children, mothers, and grandmothers.” Biden again highlights the plight of Avigail Idan, a 4-year-old Israeli-American who was released yesterday. Her parents were murdered in front of her on October 7, before Idan was taken hostage. “I spoke with Abigail’s family following her release, and we are working closely with our Israeli partners to ensure she gets the care and support she needs as she begins to recover from this unspeakable trauma,” Biden says. “The humanitarian pause has also enabled a significant surge in additional humanitarian assistance to the innocent civilians who are suffering across the Gaza strip,” the president notes. He highlights that no country has donated more in humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians than the US. “We are taking full advantage of the pause in fighting to increase the amount of humanitarian aid moving into Gaza and we will continue our efforts to build a future of peace and dignity for the Palestinian people,” Biden adds, thanking the leaders of Israel, Qatar and Egypt for the cooperation and pledging to continue fighting until all hostages in Gaza are released. The emphasis on the US efforts to provide relief to the Palestinians comes during growing frustration from the far-left wing of his party over Biden’s support for Israel throughout the war.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday his country would continue its objectives of eliminating Hamas, freeing hostages held by the militant group and preventing any future attack in Israel similar to the one that occurred on Oct. 7. Netanyahu also met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Humanitarian aid is unloaded at El-Arish airport before being loaded onto trucks joining a convoy transporting cooking gas and fuel entering the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing, on the fourth day of the truce between Israel and Hamas.
In comments to the press at the top of a cabinet meeting to approve a highly controversial wartime budget, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu weighs in on the ongoing truce.
“Regarding the hostages — we are continuing with the plan as agreed upon, and we are also continuing with the central goal we’ve stated: to secure the release of the hostages, to eliminate Hamas and to ensure this threat will not repeat itself in Gaza,” Netanyahu said.
He does not comment on announcements by Qatar, the US, and Hamas that the sides have agreed to a two-day truce extension. Israeli officials have said they would agree to an additional day of truce for every 10 hostages released by Hamas.
Hamas announces that it has received the list of Palestinian prisoners being released tonight. The list includes three women and as many as 30 men aged 19 and under. Nine of the prisoners are residents of East Jerusalem, and the remaining ones are believed to be from the West Bank.
Israel’s COGAT military liaison to the Palestinians announces that four fuel tankers were transferred into Gaza today, in line with the truce agreement. In addition, 200 trucks containing food, water, shelter equipment, and medical supplies are making their way into the enclave, COGAT says.
Hamas has agreed to release another six of the Thai citizens it is holding hostage in Gaza, in addition to the 11 Israeli hostages being freed tonight, Egyptian media reports.
IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari says that the fourth release of hostages is “underway.” He also says that an extension to the temporary ceasefire with Hamas is not final.
“We are managing a deal through mediators around the clock. Nothing is final until it actually happens,” he said. “Things are progressing, tonight as well, but patience is required.”
Hagari slammed Hamas for its propaganda videos showing the release of the hostages in recent days.
“Dozens of videos of terrorists waving will not hide the brutality of Hamas,” he said.
I have consistently pressed for a pause in the fighting to accelerate and expand the humanitarian assistance going into Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages.— President Biden (@POTUS) November 27, 2023
I remain in contact with leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and Israel to make sure every aspect of the deal is implemented.
Israeli defence ministry body that handles Palestinian civil affairs, releases footage of containers carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip from the Nizana crossing to the Rafah crossing, on the fourth day of the truce between Israel and Hamas.
200 humanitarian aid trucks are being dispatched to the int'l aid orgs operating in Gaza through the Rafah crossing, after having undergone a security check at the Nitzana crossing. The humanitarian aid trucks carry only food, water, shelter equipment, and medical supplies. pic.twitter.com/Re65vT1klU— COGAT (@cogatonline) November 27, 2023
Palestinians who were injured in Gaza have been receiving treatment in Egypt as aid and people cross the Rafah border on Monday. Among those injured is Ayoub, a Palestinian boy whose grandmother Saadya Saad says has lost 18 of his family members in an Israeli strike. "He has not seen his mother and father until now as they are in northern Gaza. Some of his aunts died, his uncle's wife and cousins died," Saad says.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Jerusalem.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby hails the extension of the the Israel-Hamas truce for another two days. An agreement has been reached to extend the Israel-Hamas truce for another two days, the spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Monday.