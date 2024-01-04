Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US Secretary of State Blinken to head on new Middle East crisis trip

The US says that it sees no sign that Israel was behind the two explosions that on Wednesday (Jan 3rd) killed nearly 100 people in Iran. In a statement White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said "We have no indication at this time at all that Israel was involved in any way whatsoever".

On Wednesday, as scores of people gathered to commemorate Revolutionary Guards general Qasem Soleimani four years after his death in a US strike, two explosions in the country's south ripped through a crowd, killing 95 people and injuring many more.

"We aren't at a point now where we have a lot of great detail on this bombing. Certainly, our hearts go out to all the innocent victims and their family members who are obviously their lives are going to be forever changed by this. But we don't have any we don't have any more detail in terms of how it happened or who would might be responsible for it,'' said Kirby.