Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US Secretary of State Blinken to head on new Middle East crisis trip
Israel-Hamas war: On Day 89th of the war, Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, will, as per reports, head back to the Middle East on a new crisis trip. The new trip which will include Israel, comes as fears rise of a regional escalation of the nearly three-month-old war.
Iran has blamed Israel and the United States for the twin bomb blasts that killed at least 95 people in the country's south.
Labelling the two explosions "terrorist attack," Iranian president's political deputy, Mohammad Jamshidi on X said that "Washington says USA and Israel had no role in terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran. Really? A fox smells its own lair first."
"Make no mistake. The responsibility for this crime lies with the US and Zionist regimes (Israel) and terrorism is just a tool," he added.
Washington says USA and Israel had no role in terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran. Really? A fox smells its own lair first. Make no mistake. The responsibility for this crime lies with the US and Zionist regimes and terrorism is just a tool.— Mohammad Jamshidi (@MhmmdJamshidi) January 3, 2024
The US says that it sees no sign that Israel was behind the two explosions that on Wednesday (Jan 3rd) killed nearly 100 people in Iran. In a statement White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said "We have no indication at this time at all that Israel was involved in any way whatsoever".
On Wednesday, as scores of people gathered to commemorate Revolutionary Guards general Qasem Soleimani four years after his death in a US strike, two explosions in the country's south ripped through a crowd, killing 95 people and injuring many more.
"We aren't at a point now where we have a lot of great detail on this bombing. Certainly, our hearts go out to all the innocent victims and their family members who are obviously their lives are going to be forever changed by this. But we don't have any we don't have any more detail in terms of how it happened or who would might be responsible for it,'' said Kirby.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will reportedly head back to the Middle East on a new crisis trip, on Thursday (Jan 4th). His trip comes as fears rise of a regional escalation of the Israel-Hamas war, which is nearing its three-month mark. Quoting a US official speaking on the condition of anonymity, the news agency AFP reported that the trip will include Israel.
This will mark his fifth trip to Israel since Oct 7 when the Hamas militants launched their unprecedented attack.