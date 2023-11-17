Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: IDF says body of hostage found near Al-Shifa hospital
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli soldiers are still inside Al-Shifa hospital, the biggest hospital in Gaza City. Israel has claimed that its armed forces have entered the hospital for a "precise and targeted' operation against Hamas command centre which Israel says is inside the hospital. At the start of this operation it appeared that there was no violence inside the hospital itself but now, media reports are saying that gunfire has been heard.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson has said in a press briefing that Israeli forces have found a tunnel shaft and a vehicle with weapons in Al-Shifa hospital. Israel has been alleging that Hamas has a command centre inside Gaza City's biggest hospital but Hamas has been denying it. Israeli troops are currently inside the hospital.
Negotiations are going on to secure release of hostage in Hamas custody. The Associated Press has quoted a negotiator who hopes that the warring sides will come to an agreement within a week.
"I hope that this agreement will happen within a week," said the negotiator, as quoted by AP.
The United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) has said that Gaza civilians are staring at starvation as food and water are "practically non-existent'. The UN agency has been warning possibility of the crisis for weeks.
"With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and the lack of clean water, civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation," the executive director of the Rome-based WFP, Cindy McCain, said in a statement as quoted by AFP.
Israeli army has said that a body of a woman hostage has been found near Al-Shifa hospital. Yehudit Weiss was abducted from her home by Hamas during its October 7 attack.
A statement from the army said that the body "was extracted by IDF troops from a structure adjacent to Shifa hospital"