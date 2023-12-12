LIVE Israel-Hamas war: Israel has no intention of staying permanently in Gaza

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said Monday that the situation in Gaza is "catastrophic, apocalyptic", with destruction proportionally "even greater" than that which Germany experienced in World War II.

Borrell said that Israel's military response to Hamas's October 7 attacks has resulted in "an incredible number of civilian casualties". His remarks came after chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

He said the EU was also "alarmed by the violence in the West Bank by extremist settlers" and condemned the Israeli government's decision to approve 1,700 more housing units in Jerusalem, in what Brussels considers a violation of international law.

While noting that Hamas's bloody attacks had cemented its place on the EU's list of terrorist organisations, Borrell made clear he saw Israel's military operation as disproportionate in terms of civilian deaths and damage to civilian property and infrastructure.

Borrell said: "The human suffering constitutes an unprecedented challenge to the international community. Civilian casualties are between 60 and 70 per cent of the overall deaths," based on Gaza health ministry figures, and "85 per cent of the population is internally displaced. The destruction of buildings in Gaza... is more or less or even greater than the destruction suffered by the German cities during the Second World War," taken proportionally.