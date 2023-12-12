LIVE Israel-Hamas war: Israel has no intention of staying permanently in Gaza
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday (Dec 11) that Israel had no intention of staying permanently in the Gaza Strip and that it was open to discussing alternatives about who would control the territory, as long as it was not a group hostile to Israel.
The White House said on Monday (Dec 11) that the United States is "concerned" over new reports that Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus in a bombing attack in Lebanon. The attack reportedly injured civilians and burned down houses.
The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said Monday that the situation in Gaza is "catastrophic, apocalyptic", with destruction proportionally "even greater" than that which Germany experienced in World War II.
Borrell said that Israel's military response to Hamas's October 7 attacks has resulted in "an incredible number of civilian casualties". His remarks came after chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
He said the EU was also "alarmed by the violence in the West Bank by extremist settlers" and condemned the Israeli government's decision to approve 1,700 more housing units in Jerusalem, in what Brussels considers a violation of international law.
While noting that Hamas's bloody attacks had cemented its place on the EU's list of terrorist organisations, Borrell made clear he saw Israel's military operation as disproportionate in terms of civilian deaths and damage to civilian property and infrastructure.
Borrell said: "The human suffering constitutes an unprecedented challenge to the international community. Civilian casualties are between 60 and 70 per cent of the overall deaths," based on Gaza health ministry figures, and "85 per cent of the population is internally displaced. The destruction of buildings in Gaza... is more or less or even greater than the destruction suffered by the German cities during the Second World War," taken proportionally.
"Israel will take any measures in order to destroy Hamas, but we have no intention to stay permanently in the Gaza Strip. We only take care of our security and the security of our citizens alongside the border with Gaza," Gallant told reporters.
One Israeli doctor claimed on Monday (Dec 11) that the hostages were drugged and abused in Gaza. The specialist said that the hostages, kidnapped during Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel were, drugged to keep them docile in captivity and subjected to psychological and sexual abuse.
As quoted by AFP, Renana Eitan, director of the psychiatric division of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Centre-Ichilov, said that she has "never seen anything like that" in 20 years of treating trauma victims.
She said, "The physical, the sexual, the mental, the psychological abuse of these hostages that came back is just terrible. We have to rewrite the textbook."
The centre has received 14 ex-hostages released by Hamas, some of whom reported being drugged, including with what doctors believe were benzodiazapines, a class of depressants with a sedative effect that includes drugs like Valium.
"They wanted to control the kids, and sometimes it's difficult to control young children, adolescents. And they know that if they drug them they will be quiet," she added.
"One of the girls was given ketamine for a few weeks," she continued, referring to a powerful dissociative anaesthetic known for giving the recipient a sense of detachment from their environment.
"It's unbelievable to do this to a child."