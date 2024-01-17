Middle East crisis LIVE updates: UN calls upon Houthis to stop Red Sea attacks
Story highlights
The war between Israel and Hamas has crossed the 100-day mark. The Israeli government has indicated that the intensive phase of its offensive on Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip would end soon. Addressing a press conference, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that an intense manoeuvring stage was already being reached in northern Gaza.
Qatar, meanwhile, on Tuesday (Jan 16) managed to broker a deal between the two sides that will see medicines delivered to Israeli hostages in Gaza in exchange for the delivery of medicine and humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.