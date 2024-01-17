LIVE TV
Middle East crisis LIVE updates: UN calls upon Houthis to stop Red Sea attacks

WION Web Team
Jan 17, 2024

Israel-Hamas war live updates

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has said that 24,100 people have been killed in the conflict that started on Oct 7 last year. On the Israeli side, 1,140 people, mostly civilians, have been killed. Several thousands have been wounded and need urgent medical help which the deteriorating hospitals of Gaza cannot provide. Follow WION for live updates:

The war between Israel and Hamas has crossed the 100-day mark. The Israeli government has indicated that the intensive phase of its offensive on Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip would end soon. Addressing a press conference, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that an intense manoeuvring stage was already being reached in northern Gaza.

Qatar, meanwhile, on Tuesday (Jan 16) managed to broker a deal between the two sides that will see medicines delivered to Israeli hostages in Gaza in exchange for the delivery of medicine and humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.