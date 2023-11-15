Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Al-Shifa hospital forced to bury patients in 'mass grave'

Israel-Hamas war Live updates: Situation remains grim as there is no let-up in fighting and civilians in Gaza continue to suffer. The clashes between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters are taking place even around hospitals in the Palestinian enclave. Israel has been alleging that Hamas has command centres at these hospitals, a claim which Hamas denies. But in a major development, White House Spokesperson John Kirby cited intelligence sources to say Hamas and Islamic Jihad group have a 'command and control' centre in Al-Shifa hospital. In any case, civilians and patients inside Al-Shifa and other hospitals continue to suffer.