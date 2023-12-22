Israel-Hamas war Live: UN report says nearly 577,000 people in Gaza now starving
The latest attempt for a truce between the state of Israel and Hamas ended "without results" in the Egyptian capital Cairo where the Qatari and Egyptian mediators were hoping to achieve another humanitarian ceasefire. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a ceasefire on Wednesday (Dec 20) as he vowed that Israel will continue its war against Hamas "to the end".
The first 10 weeks of the Israel-Gaza war have been the deadliest recorded for journalists, with the most journalists killed in a single year in one location, the U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on Thursday.
Most of the journalists and media workers killed in the war - 61 out of 68 - were Palestinian. The report said it was "particularly concerned about an apparent pattern of targeting of journalists and their families by the Israeli military."
Israel's chief military spokesperson said on Thursday (December 21) that the military continued to deepen their ground incursion in northern and southern Gaza. Daniel Hagari said an increased number of forces were deployed in eastern Khan Younis, where fighting was focused on forcing militants out of underground tunnels. Since the resumption of fighting in early December, the military has killed more than 2,000 militants, Hagari said.
Abu Obeida, spokesman for Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, says in an audio recording that any further release of hostages held in Gaza depended on a "stop the aggression".
An Israeli army spokesman said Thursday that the military had killed more than 2,000 Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since a one-week truce in war with Hamas collapsed on December 1. "Since the end of the truce, our forces have eliminated more than 2,000 terrorists by air, land and sea," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.
Israeli strikes killed on Thursday a woman in her eighties in south Lebanon, state media and rescuers said, with Hezbollah retaliatory attacks wounding two civilians, according to Israel's military. The frontier between Lebanon and Israel has seen regular exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hamas ally Hezbollah, since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, raising fears of a broader conflagration. Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said that Israeli "bombing on the town of Maroun al-Ras this morning killed a woman and wounded her husband".
The UN Security Council on Thursday was locked in efforts to secure compromise to pass a resolution on the Israel-Hamas war after previous efforts to win Washington's backing fell short. After days of delays, the latest draft version seen by AFP calls for "urgent steps to immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and also for creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities." A vote on the resolution was scheduled for later Thursday, according to the official schedule.''
Footage from inside the Al Shifa hospital complex has shown the scale of destruction caused by repeated strikes on the area. What was a bustling surgical ward with 20 operating theatres is now a gutted hallway full of debris, and reports of people being killed on hospital grounds are frequent. Footage distributed by the World Health Organization on Thursday showed the extent of the damage at the hospital, which is still attempting to carry out emergency care. Emergency Medical Team Coordinator for the WHO Sean Casey said that while additional supplies had been brought in, without fuel, even bringing in medical equipment and staff will not help.
The families of hostages held captive in Gaza demanded on Thursday, during a protest in Tel Aviv, the release of their loved ones. The demonstration was held outside the security compound used by the military and government in the Israeli city. That was also where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was meeting with the war cabinet. At the protest, the families renewed their demands for another hostage deal. With the Palestinian death toll in Gaza approaching 20,000, many countries worldwide have called for a cease-fire.
The Israeli military on Thursday released video said to show a tunnel being blown up by its forces in the Gaza Strip. The IDF claimed to expose "a large network of strategic underground tunnels which connect hideouts and bureaus belonging to Hamas’ senior military and political leadership." It also said "the network of tunnels was destroyed in a controlled manner" on Thursday. The claims could not be independently verified.
Fighting continued to intensify in southern Lebanon as Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire on Thursday. The Israeli military said it launched artillery and airstrikes on Hezbollah militant positions in southern Lebanon late Wednesday and early Thursday. It did not immediately comment on the strike that was reported to have killed a Lebanese civilian. Israeli forces and members of Hezbollah have clashed along the Lebanon-Israel border almost daily since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday said that his country was fighting “a war for the entire Western world, the entire free world.” made the statement during a meeting in Jerusalem with the president of the French senate, Gérard Larcher, in Jerusalem. Herzog also said that more humanitarian aid could have been sent into Gaza if the United Nations “instead of complaining all day, would do its job.” Israel kept up its airstrikes and ground operations across the Gaza Strip on Thursday.
The Israeli military on Thursday released footage said to show troops engaging suspected militants in Shijaiya in the northern Gaza Strip
It said that soldiers of the 188th Brigade "fought in close-quarters combat" and also located an "underground shaft in a school". The Associated Press had no means of independently verifying the military's claims.
More than half a million people in the Gaza Strip are starving due “woefully insufficient” quantities of food entering the territory since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, according to a report by 23 United Nations and non-governmental agencies released on Thursday. “It is a situation where pretty much everybody in Gaza is hungry... one in every four people is starving in Gaza as we speak,’’ explained Arif Husain.