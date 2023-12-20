Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Hamas chief to visit Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks; NATO, EU condemn Houthi attacks in Red Sea

United States President Joe Biden, while political event said that Israel is dealing with unique challenges amid its ongoing war but must distinguish between Hamas and Palestinians.

Israel had to work to "minimise civilian deaths" as the death toll in Gaza, according to Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry approaches 20,000-mark since October 7.

Israel "faced a burden that few… countries have to face… a military enemy that says they have one goal: the elimination, the elimination – using terror – of the entire State of Israel," said the US president.

He added, "Hamas has no regard — none whatsoever — for whether those students or those civilians live or die. They faced additional burdens, too: Hamas is holding a significant number of hostages, including American hostage."

However, despite these "added burdens" Biden urged Israel to distinguish between Hamas and Palestinian civilians and work to minimise non-combatant deaths.

The US president also said that they are discussing with Israel and Arab states the future formation of a Palestinian state with "Israel’s security guaranteed".