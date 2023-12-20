Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Hamas chief to visit Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks; NATO, EU condemn Houthi attacks in Red Sea
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The United States-led NATO and the European Union released a joint statement condemning repeated attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said Israeli air attacks are killing "around 100" Palestinians in just one day.
Following are the latest updates:
Volunteers in Khan Younis, Gaza, work with children traumatized by the Israeli bombardments and ground offensive in the Palestinian enclave pic.twitter.com/S0SEAmtDkx— Reuters (@Reuters) December 20, 2023
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said two reservists were moderately wounded in a missile attack against an army post near Israel's northern community.
The Israeli army said that the Iron Dome intercepted six rockets fired from Lebanon in northern Israel's Yiftah area. Subsequently, an aircraft struck the launcher and cell behind the rocket attack.
They also said that an airstrike was carried out against a Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon in response to the attack.
United States President Joe Biden, while political event said that Israel is dealing with unique challenges amid its ongoing war but must distinguish between Hamas and Palestinians.
Israel had to work to "minimise civilian deaths" as the death toll in Gaza, according to Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry approaches 20,000-mark since October 7.
Israel "faced a burden that few… countries have to face… a military enemy that says they have one goal: the elimination, the elimination – using terror – of the entire State of Israel," said the US president.
He added, "Hamas has no regard — none whatsoever — for whether those students or those civilians live or die. They faced additional burdens, too: Hamas is holding a significant number of hostages, including American hostage."
However, despite these "added burdens" Biden urged Israel to distinguish between Hamas and Palestinian civilians and work to minimise non-combatant deaths.
The US president also said that they are discussing with Israel and Arab states the future formation of a Palestinian state with "Israel’s security guaranteed".
A group of countries led by the United States, including the members of NATO and the European Union released a joint statement condemning the repeated attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. They also warned how these attacks "threaten international commerce and maritime security."
"The Houthi-led seizure of the Galaxy Leader on November 19 and the detention of its 25-member international crew — who remain unjustly detained — is appalling. Such behavior also threatens the movement of food, fuel, humanitarian assistance, and other essential commodities to destinations and populations all over the world," said the statement.
It added, "The undersigned further encourage all states to refrain from facilitation or encouragement of the Houthis. There is no justification for these attacks, which affect many countries beyond the flags these ships sail under."
It also calls for Houthis to immediately release the Galaxy Leader’s crew and stop attacking ships.
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh is set to visit Egypt on Wednesday for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange with Israel, reported AFP citing a close to the Palestinian militant group.
Haniyeh, based in Qatar, will head a "high-level" Hamas delegation to Egypt, where he is due to hold talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and others, the source told AFP on Tuesday.
The discussions will be "on stopping the aggression and the war to prepare an agreement for the release of prisoners (and) the end of the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip," the source told AFP on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to talk about the visit.
According to the Hamas source, the talks in Egypt will focus on "the delivery of humanitarian aid, the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip and the return of displaced persons to their towns and villages in the north".