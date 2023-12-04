Israel-Hamas LIVE | WHO board to hold emergency meeting as Gaza health situation worsens
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The renewed fighting between Israel and Hamas has entered the fifth day on Tuesday (Dec 5) with the Israeli military carrying out deadly bombardments in the Gaza Strip. The World Health Organization's executive board is set to hold a rare emergency session on Dec 10 to discuss the health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.
Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for the truce collapse by rejecting terms to extend the daily release of hostages held by militants in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
Follow WION for all the LIVE updates
Intense Israeli air strikes hit the south of the Gaza Strip on Monday, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians, including in areas where Israel had told people to seek shelter, residents and journalists on the ground said.
Israeli troops and tanks also pressed the ground campaign against Hamas militants in the south of the enclave after having largely gained control of the now-devastated north.
The United States said Monday it had seen some improvement by Israel in narrowing targets in its Gaza offensive as it renewed a call on its ally to spare civilians.
Days after a truce ended just as Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller voiced guarded praise for Israeli tactics as its campaign expands to the south.
"What we have said is they need to take additional steps to protect civilians," Miller told reporters.
"We've seen a much more targeted request for evacuations" than in the earlier campaign in the north, he said.
"So that is an improvement on what's happened before."
As a result of Israeli actions, "the numbers of displaced persons will hopefully be lower in southern Gaza than it was in the north," he said.
"But when it comes to results, we are going to monitor it very closely."
Smoke rose over Gaza and the sound of explosions rang out on Monday (December 4) as Israel pounded the north and south of the Palestinian enclave with air strikes.
Israeli troops and tanks have also pressed on with a ground campaign against Hamas militants in the southern sector.
The World Health Organization's executive board will hold a rare emergency session on Dec 10 to discuss the health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank, with the Palestinian envoy seeking more medical aid and access for foreign healthcare workers.
The WHO confirmed on Monday it had received a request from 15 countries to hold the session. The special session will be convened by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in consultation with the Qatari chair.
The Palestinian ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Ibrahim Khraishi, said the meeting would focus mostly on Gaza. It will also cover attacks on the health sector in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
"We want to empower the WHO and call for the Israeli side not to target the medical sector. We want to allow for fresh medical supplies," he told Reuters, adding that his diplomatic mission was drafting a motion to be reviewed by the board.
"One idea is to send more doctors in from around the world," he added, saying many countries had offered. The "Occupied Palestinian Territory" is a WHO observer rather than a member state but has influence in the organisation through supporters.
Israel said the session was an example of the "double standards and disproportionate attention towards Israel in the multilateral arena".