World
Trump Signs Sweeping Actions On Immigration And Border Security On Day 1
Trump Signs Sweeping Actions On Immigration And Border Security On Day 1
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jan 21, 2025, 11:40 IST
| Updated:
Jan 21, 2025, 11:40 IST
The US Senate has passed a major bill addressing illegal immigration, which is now poised to be signed into law by President Donald Trump, marking a significant step in his immigration reform agenda.
