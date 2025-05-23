US President Donald Trump has recently made a claim, saying that autism is "artificially induced" in children, and must not occur naturally, further citing the spike in autism cases in the United States.

Trump during a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission event made the statement, suggesting that the administration's MAHA could provide answers.

“When you hear 10,000, it was 1 in 10,000, and now it’s 1 in 31 for autism, I think that’s just a terrible thing. It has to be something on the outside, has to be artificially induced, has to be,” Trump said.

"And we will not allow our public health system to be captured by the very industries it’s supposed to oversee. So we’re demanding the answers, the public is demanding the answers and that’s why we’re here," the US president added.

This comes just after the release of a commission assessment "exposing root causes of childhood chronic disease crisis.”

Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stressed that the Trump administration will end the childhood chronic disease crisis by attacking its root causes head-on, not just managing symptoms.

As per the release, RFK Jr named several factors contributing to chronic disease in children, including poor diet, environmental toxins, insufficient physical activity, chronic stress, and over-medicalization.

Earlier, RFK Jr. that the mineral, which has been shown to decrease tooth decay in populations, is making Americans stupid.

“The more you get, the stupider you are,” he said.

In February, Trump in a Truth Social post, stated, "20 years ago, Autism in children was 1 in 10,000. NOW IT’S 1 in 34. WOW! Something’s really wrong. We need BOBBY!!! Thank You!"

Currently, about 1 in 36 children have a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

