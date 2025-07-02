/Iran President signs law suspending cooperation with IAEA, cites attack from US, Israel as reason

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law to suspend co-operation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This decision comes a week after Iran's parliament passed legislation to suspend cooperation with the IAEA, citing the attack from Israel and the United States as the reason. Iran's Supreme National Security Council will oversee the bill and its implementation.

“Masoud Pezeshkian promulgated the law suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency,” reported Iranian TV on Wednesday.

"We are aware of these reports. The IAEA is awaiting further official information from Iran," the IAEA said in a statement.

Notably, Iran has already denied access to the Nuclear watchdog chief, Grossi, to visit its nuclear facilities that were targeted during the war. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have criticised the IAEA for failure to condemn the strike of Israel and the United States. They have also criticised the IAEA chief over the June 12 resolution for non-compliance that provided the Israelis a reason to attack Tehran on June 13, which lasted for 12 days.

“Grossi’s insistence on visiting the bombed sites under the pretext of safeguards is meaningless and possibly even malign in intent,” said Abbas Araghchi on Monday in a post on the platform X. “Iran reserves the right to take any steps in defence of its interests, its people and its sovereignty.”

Iran's ultra-conservative newspaper Kayhan claimed that documents reveal that IAEA Chief Grossi was an Israeli spy. President Pezeshkian decried Grossi’s “destructive” conduct, while France, the UK and Germany have condemned these unspecified threats made against the IAEA Chief.