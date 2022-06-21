International Yoga Day 2022 live updates: Yoga is India's gift to humanity, says President Kovind

NEW DELHI Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 10:54 AM(IST) Edited By: Nikhil Pandey

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the International Day Of Yoga celebrations from Karnataka's Mysuru. Photograph: ANI

highlights

June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day (IDY) around the world, following its establishments at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, when the global organisation acknowledged multiple advantages of yoga.  Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed June 21 as the date for Yoga Day at the United Nations, noting that it is the longest day of the year.

Yoga India's gift to humanity, holistic approach to health: President Kovind

Yoga is India's gift to humantiy and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday, greeting people on the International Yoga Day.

He also asked everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily life & experience its benefits. The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21.

"Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits," Kovind tweeted.

