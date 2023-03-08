International Women’s Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Celebrating women and their achievements, around the world
When women are involved and given a voice more innovative ideas that support gender equality and cater to the needs of women come to the surface. On this International Women's day 2023, many events are happening around the world embracing women's role and their contribution to society.
United Nations is celebrating this year's International Women’s Day under the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.
This theme is aligned with the priority theme for the upcoming 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”.
Today, March 8, 2023, is International Women's Day. This event honours women's contributions to society, politics, the economy, and culture. Every year, the day is celebrated with the goals of eradicating prejudice and advancing gender parity. We celebrate women's voices as we continue to march on to fight for their rights of equality.